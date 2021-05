Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – ‘Completely the wrong decision’ – How Fernando Gaviria fluffed Stage 2 sprint

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) fluffed his finish on Stage 2 at the Giro d’Italia, choosing to go the wrong way around a teammate – with almost disastrous consequences. Watch The Breakaway at 9pm BST on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player after each stage.

00:01:38, 2 hours ago