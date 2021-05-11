Cycling GIRO D'ITALIA Men | Stage 4 12:00-17:35

Recap from Stage 3

Dutchman Taco van der Hoorn caused a huge upset in Stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia after holding off the rampaging pack to win from the breakaway in Canale.

Giro d'Italia Van der Hoorn holds off pursuit to claim memorable Stage 3 win 18 HOURS AGO

The 27-year-old from Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert was the last man standing from an eight-man move which defied the peloton by a whisker over a series of leg-sapping climbs in the Langhe hills of Piedmont.

Read our full report from yesterday's action here

Today's route for Stage 4

Re-Cycle: 'A victory lasts forever' – When Cipollini broke Binda’s Giro record

Alfredo Binda’s mark of 41 stage wins in the Giro stood for 70 years, until Mario Cipollini went one better. With a flair for the flamboyant and a penchant for the beach, Cipo made headlines and history but few friends during his controversial career. Felix Lowe grabs the tail of the legend of the Lion King. You can read the full story here or listen to the Re-Cycle podcast on your favourite platform right now, but here is an excerpt to whet the appetite:

- - -

It is one of the peculiar quirks of a stat-heavy sport that sees us compare the incomparable. Drawing from more than a century of races, when a long-standing record falls, we can pit one of the Giro d’Italia’s most complete riders with a man who took specialising in sprinting to a new level of niche.

But when Mario Cipollini soared to successive stage victories in the 2003 Giro, the man they called the Lion King equalled, then surpassed, a mark set in 1933. Some 14 years after he’d carved the first notch in his Giro bedpost, Cipo wrote his name into the record books in the rainbow bands he’d won seven months earlier at Zolder.

The author of that 70-year record was Alfredo Binda, a rider known as “cycling’s first cannibal”. In his book, Giro d’Italia – the Story of the World’s Most Beautiful Bike Race, Colin O’Brien describes the first man to win five editions of the race as “a rider of unparalleled ability, of such unique talent that he dominated almost every race he entered”.

Such was Binda’s vice-like grip on his national race, the organisers even had to pay him not to turn up one year. Most people thought his record would stand forever – until a machine seemingly designed for the sole purpose of winning Giro stages came along, all muscles, hair gel and macho flamboyance.

On the surface, the cold and detached Binda was a man who had about as much in common with the charismatic Cipollini as a smooth Barolo to Grappa. One was a champion vintage to savour long on the lips, another a coarse digestif enjoyed – if that’s the word – at the very end of a meal, something that came and went in a matter of seconds. And, once it hit the spot, it left behind a bad aftertaste. But as we will see, Cipollini's story is far more than that of a winning machine as allegations and hugely controversial comments continue to cast an ugly shadow.

How can I watch the Giro?

Giro d'Italia Merlier soars to Stage 2 win, Ganna holds GC lead YESTERDAY AT 15:35