Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – ‘Finally! He needed the chaos & uncertainty’ - Giacomo Nizzolo powers to Stage 13 win

European and Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Qhubeka Assos) timed his move to perfection to win Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia, a 198km pan-flat ride from Ravenna to Verona. As expected, the GC contenders emerged from the sprinter slugfest unscathed, meaning Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) retains his 45-second advantage over Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana - Premier Tech) in second.

00:02:03, an hour ago