Giro heroics will take Bernal to ‘next level’ - Wiggins

Egan Bernal’s stunning performance on Stage 9 at the Giro d’Italia will “take him to the next level”, according to Bradley Wiggins.

"You can see the vulnerability even as a Grand Tour champion like Bernal, you can see the insecurity that comes with it,” said Wiggins on The Breakaway.

“They really pushed him and he needed that for himself as well as the team. That win will do him the world of good.

“That [the Tour de France] will seem like a lifetime ago now and you saw the disappointment he had last year with the back injury.

“You can imagine going through all that injury and the doubt about getting back to the level you were at before. Clearly, he is and once he put hammer down there you could see the aggression he had going towards the line and the consistency he had. That’s going to take him to the next level I think.”

Stage 9 recap - Bernal lights up Giro on gravel to seize pink

Cometh the hour – and cometh the gravel – cometh the man. The time gaps were not large, but the gulf in class was huge. On Sunday’s ninth leg of this intriguing 104th edition of the Giro d’Italia, Egan Bernal came of age – in as far as a Tour de France winner still has leeway in the coming-of-age stakes – with a swashbuckling stage victory, his first in Grand Tours, at Campo Felice.

Always ones for a bit of innovation, the Giro organisers went off-piste with an on-piste finale to what was a compelling, never-a-dull-moment schlep through the desolate Abruzzo: a new uphill gravel finish at the Apennines ski resort above Rocca di Cambio. Known as the Pista dello Scorpione, the ski lift service road hit double-digit gradients and, with the rain falling onto the dirt sterrato track, it certainly proved a sting in the tail of the 158km stage.

Over a ski slope covered in snow just weeks earlier, Bernal darted from the wheel of marauding teammate Gianni Moscon inside the final kilometre of a frenetic stage through southern central Italy, which featured seven climbs, a total of 3,400 metres of climbing, and not a metre of flat.

Bernal blasted past the last two remaining escapees – Koen Bouwman and Geoffrey Bouchard – with such venom that he forced the Dutchman to flinch so much that he changed his line and almost rode into his French companion. Before then, that leading duo had been part of a 17-man move which had finally emerged from the peloton following a fast and furious opening two hours of racing.

The 2019 Tour de France winner crossed the line seven seconds clear of Italy’s Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), with Belgian debutant Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick-Step) and Ireland’s Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) completing the top five a few seconds further back.

With overnight race leader Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) struggling to keep on the back of a slimming group of favourites on the final climb to come home almost one minute down, 24-year-old Bernal took over the maglia rosa. He now holds a 15-second lead over Evenepoel, with Vlasov in third at 21 seconds. Ciccone rises to fourth place ahead of the Hungarian Valter – but there is still only 1’01” separating Bernal in pink and the tenth-place Davide Formolo of UAE Team Emirates.

