Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – Stage 12 highlights: ‘The Shark’ unsettles Ineos, Andrea Vendrame wins

On a day of extremes – with bright sunshine bookending some serious showers – Italy’s Andrea Vendrame ditched the sprinter tag with an inspired performance in the Apennine backbone separating Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna.

00:05:33, 2 hours ago