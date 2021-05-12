Stage 6: Welcome to the mountains

Thursday marks the first real uphill finish of this Giro and it was one which promised to have Mikel Landa playing a crucial role. Alas...

Opinion: Landa, Sivakov pay price for 'crazy circus' of a route

Giro d'Italia ‘Why?’ – Smith hits out at route after Landa, Sivakov crashes 4 HOURS AGO

The 104th edition of the Giro d’Italia will be all the weaker for the loss of Mikel Landa and Pavel Sivakov, victims of two separate and equally nasty falls in a hectic finale to Stage 5 which race leader Alessandro De Marchi later described as a “crazy circus”.

We’ll never know if “Landisimo” was in line to win a belated Grand Tour title, if he was even ready to secure his first stage win since the Giro in 2017. But the 104th edition of La Corsa Rosa will be all the poorer for his absence.

We can only hope that his injuries are not career-threatening and that the 31-year-old will be back later this year for the Tour or Vuelta.

Stage 5 report: Ewan glory, Landa grief

Caleb Ewan powered through the traffic to beat Giacomo Nizzolo in Stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia after a chaotic finish to an otherwise pedestrian stage saw Landa crash out and ended the general classification chances of Pavel Sivakov.

Recap: A victory for Ewan

Tim Merlier unclipped at the wrong moment just as it all kicked off... Giacomo Nizzolo launched first and went clear with Elia Viviani but the Australian had a late surge to pip Nizzolo on the line. It was a chaotic finish after a horrific run into Cattolica. Caleb Ewan, the Stage 5 winner... and that's an 11th second place on the Giro for Nizzolo, the European champion.

Watch the Stage 5 highlights, below...

Highlights: Landa crashes out as Ewan wins Stage 5

