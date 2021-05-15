Recap: Lafay victorious as Valter stays in pink

Attila Valter held on to the pink jersey after a dramatic and eventful Stage 8 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia but the day belonged to France's Victor Lafay who grabbed a groundbreaking victory to cement his status as one of the top young riders in the world. The 25-year-old produced an inspired finish to take the win from Francesco Gavazzi.

Declared as the "next big French star" by Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch, he was welcomed to the big time with a stunning Grand Tour stage win.

It was Lafay's first pro win after making it into the day’s much-coveted breakaway, which took over an hour to get away up the road, with frenetic competition and even some brief periods where the peloton was split into echelons.

Later, Fernando Gaviria was one of the most active riders in the break, attacking the rest of the move on the descent from the category two Bocca della Selva. Unfortunately, he ended up crashing into a wall in inauspicious fashion

'Oh dear! Oh dear! Oh dear!' - Gaviria crashes into wall after silly attack

'They will go for it' - Wiggins predicts big Ineos and Bernal attack

Stage 9 could be the moment for Ineos and Egan Bernal to make their presence really felt with a serious attack at the 2021 Giro d'Italia, according to Bradley Wiggins. The British cycling legend has told Eurosport that he believes Ineos and Bernal will take the race to their rivals on Sunday and "put a marker down" by putting "their stamp on this race".

"I just think they don't mess around. They take the opportunities when they can," Wiggins told Eurosport on The Breakaway.

'They will go on the attack' - Wiggins predicts Ineos aggression on Stage 9

"They will want to put their stamp on this race. They did in the first week with Ganna.

I think they will go for it. They'll go on the offensive. They all want to put a marker down tomorrow.

"It could play out like that but I think they want to put Egan in a position to show the rest of the team that we're here and we mean business.

"I know Dave. It is not for their ego or anything like that. You are safest when you're in the peloton when you're at the front.

"They like that role, given the responsibility of having to ride every day. That is ultimately what they train for. That is what the team they have got here is for."

'It's chaos!' - Bernal told to go away in comical breakaway

