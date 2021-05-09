Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) dominated the sprint on Stage 2 to mark his Giro d’Italia debut with an early win.
The Belgian soared through the finish ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) after a chaotic finale.
Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was impeded by his own teammate in the closing moments as he looked to dart up the inside.
Breakaway duo Filippo Tagliani (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) were swallowed up in the closing kilometres as it went to a bunch sprint.
More to follow.
