Wiggins: Bernal has lost his 'air of invincibility'

Egan Bernal has lost his "air of invincibility” ahead of Il Giro, according to Eurosport’s Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Bernal has had an injury-interrupted past 12 months, having abandoned Le Tour in 2020 with a back injury that continues to trouble him today. He told La Gazzeta dello Sport this week that he still feels the pain of his injury and will be taking the Giro ‘day by day’. Ineos also announced that Pavel Sivakov will be their joint leader for the Giro, further undermining confidence in the Colombian.

In recent days, Bernal has also tumbled out of the favourite spot with the bookies and now sits behind Simon Yates as tipsters’ choice for maglia rosa glory.

In an exclusive interview for Eurosport UK, Wiggins suggested Bernal’s place in the Ineos pecking order might have changed since last season.

I think it’s wide open this year. When earlier this year intentions were announced that Bernal would be doing the Giro, Bernal doesn’t have that air of invincibility that he had a few years ago.

“[Then], when he turned up at a race it was almost a done deal. There’s chinks in his armour now. [Geraint Thomas] is now looking every bit the leader of that team on an overall basis.”

Re-Cycle: 'A victory lasts forever' – When Cipollini broke Binda’s Giro record

Alfredo Binda’s mark of 41 stage wins in the Giro stood for 70 years, until Mario Cipollini went one better. With a flair for the flamboyant and a penchant for the beach, Cipo made headlines and history but few friends during his controversial career. Felix Lowe grabs the tail of the legend of the Lion King. You can read the full story here: or listen to the Re-Cycle podcast on your favourite platform right now, but here is an excerpt to whet the appetite:

- - -

It is one of the peculiar quirks of a stat-heavy sport that sees us compare the incomparable. Drawing from more than a century of races, when a long-standing record falls, we can pit one of the Giro d’Italia’s most complete riders with a man who took specialising in sprinting to a new level of niche.

But when Mario Cipollini soared to successive stage victories in the 2003 Giro, the man they called the Lion King equalled, then surpassed, a mark set in 1933. Some 14 years after he’d carved the first notch in his Giro bedpost, Cipo wrote his name into the record books in the rainbow bands he’d won seven months earlier at Zolder.

The author of that 70-year record was Alfredo Binda, a rider known as “cycling’s first cannibal”. In his book, Giro d’Italia – the Story of the World’s Most Beautiful Bike Race, Colin O’Brien describes the first man to win five editions of the race as “a rider of unparalleled ability, of such unique talent that he dominated almost every race he entered”.

Such was Binda’s vice-like grip on his national race, the organisers even had to pay him not to turn up one year. Most people thought his record would stand forever – until a machine seemingly designed for the sole purpose of winning Giro stages came along, all muscles, hair gel and macho flamboyance.

On the surface, the cold and detached Binda was a man who had about as much in common with the charismatic Cipollini as a smooth Barolo to Grappa. One was a champion vintage to savour long on the lips, another a coarse digestif enjoyed – if that’s the word – at the very end of a meal, something that came and went in a matter of seconds. And, once it hit the spot, it left behind a bad aftertaste. But as we will see, Cipollini's story is far more than that of a winning machine as allegations and hugely controversial comments continue to cast an ugly shadow.

