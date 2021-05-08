Cycling GIRO D'ITALIA Men | Stage 2 12:20-18:00

'He’s an absolute monster' - Wiggins raves about Ganna

Eurosport expert Bradley Wiggins has told The Breakaway that Filippo Ganna is "an absolute monster compared to the others" after his stunning showing on Stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia 2021.

"Ganna just epitomises this event," Wiggins told Eurosport at the end of the day's action.

"I wouldn’t say he’s the smoothest, most aesthetic looking rider. He rocks a lot but really gets the effort out.

He’s an absolute monster compared to the others. He’s a machine.

"He reminds me a bit of Fabian Cancellara – aesthetically he wasn’t the most beautiful and finessed but when he wins, he wins big and it’s brilliant to watch."

Recap from Stage 1

Ineos rider Filippo Ganna stormed home in a time of 8'47" to take the Maglia Rosa in style ahead of Edoardo Affini and Tobias Foss (both Jumbo Visma).

Ganna was the star of the show on day one of the Giro in front of the Turin supporters as the Italian demonstrated his class to lead the opening standings.

Re-Cycle: 'A victory lasts forever' – When Cipollini broke Binda’s Giro record

Alfredo Binda’s mark of 41 stage wins in the Giro stood for 70 years, until Mario Cipollini went one better. With a flair for the flamboyant and a penchant for the beach, Cipo made headlines and history but few friends during his controversial career. Felix Lowe grabs the tail of the legend of the Lion King. You can read the full story here or listen to the Re-Cycle podcast on your favourite platform right now, but here is an excerpt to whet the appetite:

- - -

It is one of the peculiar quirks of a stat-heavy sport that sees us compare the incomparable. Drawing from more than a century of races, when a long-standing record falls, we can pit one of the Giro d’Italia’s most complete riders with a man who took specialising in sprinting to a new level of niche.

But when Mario Cipollini soared to successive stage victories in the 2003 Giro, the man they called the Lion King equalled, then surpassed, a mark set in 1933. Some 14 years after he’d carved the first notch in his Giro bedpost, Cipo wrote his name into the record books in the rainbow bands he’d won seven months earlier at Zolder.

The author of that 70-year record was Alfredo Binda, a rider known as “cycling’s first cannibal”. In his book, Giro d’Italia – the Story of the World’s Most Beautiful Bike Race, Colin O’Brien describes the first man to win five editions of the race as “a rider of unparalleled ability, of such unique talent that he dominated almost every race he entered”.

Such was Binda’s vice-like grip on his national race, the organisers even had to pay him not to turn up one year. Most people thought his record would stand forever – until a machine seemingly designed for the sole purpose of winning Giro stages came along, all muscles, hair gel and macho flamboyance.

On the surface, the cold and detached Binda was a man who had about as much in common with the charismatic Cipollini as a smooth Barolo to Grappa. One was a champion vintage to savour long on the lips, another a coarse digestif enjoyed – if that’s the word – at the very end of a meal, something that came and went in a matter of seconds. And, once it hit the spot, it left behind a bad aftertaste. But as we will see, Cipollini's story is far more than that of a winning machine as allegations and hugely controversial comments continue to cast an ugly shadow.

