Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – ‘We probably expected too much’ of Remco Evenepoel - Bradley Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins admits we “probably expected too much” of Remco Evenepoel as the Belgian leaked a bucket of time on Stage 16 to sit 28:07 back on GC in the Giro d’Italia. So is it time for the wonderkid to head home after an impressive showing in Italy?

00:01:30, an hour ago