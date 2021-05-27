Cycling GIRO D'ITALIA Men | Stage 19 12:15-18:25

Watch live and ad-free coverage of Stage 19 from 11:00 BST on this very page or stay tuned for live comments from Felix Lowe.

GC standings

Giro d'Italia Bettiol wins Stage 18 as Bernal defends pink 3 HOURS AGO

1. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 77:10:18

2. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious +2:21

3. Simon Yates (GB) Team BikeExchange +3:23

4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech +6:03

5. Hugh Carthy (GB) EF Education-Nippo +6:09

6. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM +6:31

7. Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers +7:17

8. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep +8:45

9. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma +9:18

10. Dan Martin (Ire) Israel Start-Up Nation +13:37

Stage 18 recap - Bettiol wins as Bernal defends pink

One day after EF Education-Nippo leader Hugh Carthy dropped to six minutes down in the general classification, the Briton’s mountain lieutenant was given the green light to go for glory. And didn’t Alberto Bettiol do well.

Taking his opportunity by the scruff of its neck, the 27-year-old Italian fought tooth and nail to get himself into the day’s large 23-man break before keeping his cool on a series of four spiky climbs near the finish of the 231km stage when fellow escapee Remi Cavagna seemed to be riding away to glory.

Frenchman Cavagna blasted clear of his breakaway companions with 25km remaining on the second climb through the picture-perfect vineyards of the Oltrepo Pavese in southern Lombardy. Looking to provide his Deceuninck Quick-Step team their first win one day after Belgian tyro Remco Evenepoel was forced out of his debut Giro, Cavagna built up a lead of 30 seconds as Bettiol led the chase behind with Ireland’s Nico Roche (Team DSM).

But a huge acceleration on the penultimate climb saw Bettiol drop Roche and close in on the lone leader, with Cavagna finally hitting the wall in the final tortuous kilometre of the fourth climb. There was no looking back for Bettiol, who mastered the final descent before celebrating a maiden win on his home race with gusto in front of the ecstatic crowds in Stradella.

Re-Cycle: When Bartali beat Coppi in the 1946 post-War 'Giro of Rebirth'

The Giro di Lombardia might have run up until 1942 – and Milan-San Remo until one year later – but for five years during the Second World War, the Giro d’Italia was not contested. Italy surrendered to the Allies in 1943, but the devastating Italian Campaign was fought until 2nd May 1945, four days after the execution of the Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini on the banks of Lake Como.

Italy was left ravaged by the war and the Paris Peace Treaties had yet to be signed when La Gazzetta dello Sport, the chief sponsors of the Giro d’Italia, pushed for a reinstation of the national race in 1946. While the Tour de France wouldn’t resume until a year later, the Vuelta a España had run its fifth edition in 1945 – following breaks brought about by the Spanish Civil War and World War Two. The Giro organisers now wanted to help boost the national regeneration by holding their race.

“The people of Naples and Turin, of Lombardy and Lazio, of Veneto and Emilia, all Italians, many regions as part of a single civilisation and of a single heart, are all waiting for the Giro, the mirror in which they can recognise themselves again and smile,” ran an editorial in the sports newspaper.

When the 29th edition of La Corsa Rosa did take place – just weeks after a national referendum replaced the monarchy with a republic – it pitted against each other two of the nation’s greatest cyclists: the Campionissimo who had won the last pre-war edition in 1940 and his old teammate and mentor, whose first Giro victory had come a whole decade earlier. An epic duel between Fausto Coppi and Gino Bartali was just what Italy needed – but as these two men resumed their rivalry, another less renowned rider would emerge to become the unexpected hero Italy was searching for in its time of need.

- - -

Giro d'Italia Stage 18 as it happened: Big break animates longest stage of the race 9 HOURS AGO