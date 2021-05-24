Gorka Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) almost crashed into a parked van in a scary moment on Stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia.

The Spaniard carried too much speed through a corner on a slippery descent, going beyond the painted white line on the outer edge of the road and almost into the vehicle.

Fortunately, he managed to unclip his right leg and stay upright – just.

Giro d'Italia Impressive Ganna tops opening Giro TT in Turin 08/05/2021 AT 15:31

“Well held,” said Sean Kelly on Eurosport commentary.

God, that was a tight one there.

Izagirre was part of a breakaway on a wet and grim day in the Dolomites, which was shortened from 212km to 155km due to safety concerns.

The climbing was reduced from 5700m to around 3800m.

'Oh my word, disgraceful!' - Team car knocks over rider in shocking incident

- - -

World Championships Pedersen causes major upset as Van der Poel cracks spectacularly 29/09/2019 AT 10:59