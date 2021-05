Cycling

Highlights: Egan Bernal emerges from Zoncolan showdown strengthened as Lorenzo Fortunato takes gruelling win

Italy’s Lorenzo Fortunato made a name for himself with a maiden pro win on the fearsome Monte Zoncolan as Colombia’s Egan Bernal strengthened his grip on the pink jersey by riding clear of Simon Yates and his GC rivals on the steepest segment of the legendary climb. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:31, 42 minutes ago