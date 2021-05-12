Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) has abandoned the Giro d’Italia after crashing into a tree on Stage 5.

Sivakov arrived in Italy as Ineos’ joint-leader alongside Egan Bernal, but struggled on Stage 4 before Wednesday’s crash.

Although he returned to his bike, he looked in distress as he dragged himself to the finish in Cattolica in last place.

"When you’re thrown in with these big guys, when you get into the final of a race, the fighting that goes on, the big guys take every inch, they don’t give you any space at all. It’s so difficult to stay up there," said Sean Kelly on Eurosport commentary after the crash.

Your bike handling, if it’s a little bit off its best, well then you get caught out. This is a real disaster for him.

It is a serious blow to Ineos’ hopes of winning the maglia rosa, with Bernal now without a key lieutenant in the battle for pink.

Landa was taken out in a three-man crash in the final five kilometres, with mountains classification leader Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) also taken to hospital on a stretcher.

