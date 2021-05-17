Published 17/05/2021 at 15:20 GMT | Updated 17/05/2021 at 15:22 GMT

Peter Sagan finished off fine work from his team Bora-Hansgrohe to win Stage 10 at the Giro d’Italia.

The Slovakian launched his sprint early with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) on his wheel, but the Colombian hesitated and never looked like overhauling his rival.

A five-man breakaway was not given a fighting chance after they were forced to stop for a train , with the peloton slicing their advantage from 2:30 and 1:30 and soon swallowing them up.

More to follow.

