Pieter Serry (Deceuninck–Quickstep) said his shocking crash at the Giro d’Italia bought painful memories flooding back from a similar incident earlier this year.

The Belgian was wiped out by a Team BikeExchange car with 12 kilometres remaining on Stage 6, with Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch branding it “unforgivable”.

Serry was visibly angry after being untangled from his bike, although he was eventually able to finish the stage in Ascoli Piceno. Team BikeExchange directeur sportif Gene Bates was kicked out the Giro for the incident.

The 32-year-old was also knocked off his bike by a motorbike on the opening stage at the Volta a Catalunya in March.

“At Catalunya I had almost the same, but the speed was much higher and I crashed on my head,” Serry said ahead of Stage 7 at the Giro.

“I was for 20 minutes KO [knocked out]. So I was a bit emotional after what happened yesterday. But luckily I can continue and I can move on.”

Bates called Serry to apologise after the race, something the Deceuninck rider said he appreciated.

“It was a stupid accident yesterday. But it happened and we can’t look in the past anymore,” said Serry.

“I have to keep looking forward. I’m a bit stiff but I can’t complain, it could have been worse after this crash.

“I had the sports director on the telephone. He apologised, I really appreciate it. He felt ashamed but it can happen.”

Eurosport expert Hannah Walker gave her expert reaction on The Breakaway.

"It's just awful to see. I don't know where the driver was looking, but it was anywhere but the road!" Walker said on the Eurosport show.

"It looked like he went down very hard there and you can understand the irate reaction. I think for that to happen, it is completely inexcusable. The road is still open and you have got to be so aware of what is going on."

