Cycling

Simon Yates praying for sun to overhaul Egan Bernal at Giro d'Italia

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) showed the first signs of weakness as he cracked with three kilometres remaining on Stage 17 at the Giro d’Italia, fuelling talk that Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) could be ready to pounce in the final week.

00:01:14, 2 hours ago