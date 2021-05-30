Filippo Ganna suffered a major mishap when he was forced to change his bike during the Stage 21 Time Trail of the Giro d’Italia

The Ineos Grenadiers rider and current world time trial world champion was predictably setting the pace before it appeared as though his back wheel had gone flat, either from a punctured tube or a damaged wheel rim.

The incident occurred in the last few kilometres, just before he crossed the line of the stage in 33:49.

Ganna was still able to beat the existing best time by 33 seconds, but there were concerns that the swap might prove costly.

“Oh no, this is a bit of a disaster” said Rob Hatch on commentary.

“I don’t know if he might have broken the wheel” add Sir Bradley Wiggins. “You see these wheels, they’re so rigid and carbon.

“I’m not too sure if he broke the rim because he’s a big rider”

Team Ineos rider Italy's Filippo Ganna cycles past Milan's Duomo cathedral after crossing the finish line of the 21st and last stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling race, a 30.3km individual time trial between Senago and Milan Image credit: Getty Images

“I think he got a pinch over the bumpy sections” suggested Sean Kelly.

Despite the setback, Ganna was able to breath a sigh of relief later as Remi Cavagna, who expected to be his closest challenger, mistimed a corner to go flying into a guard rail, dismounting in the process.

The Frenchman got back on his bike but finished 12 seconds off Ganna’s time.

