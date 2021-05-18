Tim Merlier has withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia, saying he doesn’t feel able to "sprint for the win" any longer.
The Alpecin-Fenix rider was competing in his first Grand Tour and won the first sprint stage in Novara before finishing third on Stage 7 in Termoli.
However, he was distanced on Stage 10 and will not be on the start line when the race resumes after a rest day on Wednesday.
Giro d'Italia
‘What a fight!’ – Bernal and Evenepoel have surprise sprint, but was it smart?
18 HOURS AGO
"It is a shame I have to leave the Giro. But I believe it’s the most sensible choice right now," he said.
"This was the first time in my career that I raced for 10 consecutive days, and the past few days have taken their toll. With my current physical readiness, I don’t feel able to sprint for the win and I don’t want to compromise the rest of my season."
Merlier, 28, is expected to ride the Tour de France alongside Alpecin-Fenix team leader Mathieu van der Poel this summer.

'Oh my word, disgraceful!' - Team car knocks over rider in shocking incident

He follows sprinter Caleb Ewan in withdrawing from the first Grand Tour of the season.
"I’m proud and honoured that I could make my Grand Tour debut here," Merlier said.
"This Giro d'Italia has been an unforgettable adventure for myself and for Alpecin-Fenix. We came here aiming for a stage victory. I’m therefore very pleased that we were able to achieve that goal and that we continued to battle for stage wins afterwards.
"It was a great honour and a great motivation to be able to wear the iconic Maglia Ciclamino for five days. I will support the boys from home now in the next 11 days."
Giro d'Italia
Sagan delivers on Stage 10 after Bora masterclass
21 HOURS AGO
Giro d'Italia
'A lack of professionalism and respect' - Merckx criticises Ewan for withdrawal
YESTERDAY AT 09:50