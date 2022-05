Cycling

'Along with Amstel Gold it's the nicest race in whole calendar' - Tom Dumoulin on Giro d'Italia 2022

"Along with Amstel Gold, it's the nicest race in the whole calendar" - Tom Dumoulin shares his thoughts on the Giro d'Italia 2022. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk

00:02:31, Yesterday at 14:42