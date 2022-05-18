Biniam Girmay is set to abandon the Giro d’Italia after popping a Prosecco cork in his eye in the wake of his historic triumph on Stage 10.

The Eritrean (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) was seen wincing on the podium before he was treated in an ambulance and taken to hospital in Jesi. He was discharged with a bandaged left eye on Tuesday evening.

Intermarche said they would make a decision on Wednesday morning as to whether he starts Stage 11 - a pan-flat run from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia - the team's doctor, Piet Daneels, told Eurosport's Andrea Berton.

“He is feeling okay but we have to wait until tomorrow,” said Daneels.

Eurosport understands that a decision has now been taken to withdraw Girmay from the race, and potentially target the Tour de France instead.

Girmay, it had been reported, was struggling to see out of his left eye in the immediate aftermath of the incident, but Daneels added his vision had returned.

“He is better, he sees again. It is not a problem. We will take a decision tomorrow.”

The 21-year-old was forced to fight through the pack in the closing kilometres after briefly turning the wrong way on a hairpin with 7km remaining – but his superb Intermarche team-mates marshalled him back to the front for the bunch sprint.

Girmay cracked the fancied Van der Poel in the closing metres, with his Dutch rival classily giving his rival the thumbs up as he crossed the line.

Victory had catapulted Girmay to within three points of Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in the race for the maglia ciclamino, with his withdrawal promoting Van der Poel into second in the standings.

‘Take the right way round!’ – Girmay goes wrong way in nervy moment

