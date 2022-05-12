Cycling

‘For my son’ – Mark Cavendish blows kiss down camera on Stage 6 at Giro d’Italia

Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) had dual focus during Stage 6 at the Giro d’Italia: a) stay out of trouble ahead of the sprint finish, and b) remind his son that he is loved. The Manx Missile was chasing his 17th stage win at the Giro – and his second at this year’s race. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

