Richard Carapaz has the perfect team-mate in his corner in “aggressive little” Richie Porte as Ineos Grenadiers seek a third straight title at the Giro d’Italia, according to Bradley Wiggins.

Carapaz led the general classification by three seconds heading into Stage 17’s run from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone on Wednesday.

The Ecuadorian was guarded by his seven Ineos team-mates at the front of the peloton during the early running in the rainy Alps, with Porte stationed on his back wheel.

And Wiggins, who was assisted by Porte when he won the Tour de France in 2012, revealed why the Australian is such a useful ally to have at Grand Tours.

“He sits behind Richard Carapaz and he’s quite good as he’s not afraid to ‘give out’ to other riders,” said Eurosport expert Wiggins from the back of his motorbike at the Giro.

“So if he’s getting swamped or other teams are coming up and causing a little bit of anxiety, Richie’s always there to go: ‘get out the way, you dingo!’

“And that’s quite nice as a leader, to know you’ve got aggressive little people around you to give out to other teams, a sort of area of security.

“Anyone wondering why they don’t put the full seven riders in front [of Carapaz], you always have one behind so if there’s a problem for Richard, Richie can stop straight away or make the calls to the guys riding at the front on the radio.

“That’s the role of Richie Porte at this Giro d’Italia. Great rider, great guy.”

Wiggins was full of praise for Porte, admitting the Australian could have been given the nod by Team Sky at the 2012 Tour.

“I was fortunate enough to have him in my team when I won the Tour. A great team-mate,” he said.

“On his day, is one of the best climbers in the world – or was in the pomp of his career. Maybe he’s getting a little bit on now.

“At one time he could have won the Tour de France, certainly in my year when I won it.”

