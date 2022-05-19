Premium Cycling Giro d’Italia | Stage 11 05:18:30 Replay

Dainese stuns big names to win Stage 11 sprint

After Domenico Pozzovivo’s successful moonlighting as a leadout man for team-mate Biniam Girmay on Tuesday it was Romain Bardet’s unlikely turn to play a huge role in an unexpected victory for his DSM team-mate Alberto Dainese in Wednesday’s Stage 11 to Reggio Emilia.

Frenchman Bardet piloted Dainese around the final bend ahead of the home straight after Team DSM shook up their tactics at the 11th hour and backed the Italian 24-year-old instead of their regular Dutch fast-man Cees Bol in what could be the last mass bunch sprint of the 105th edition of the race.

Forced to come from deep, Dainese expertly passed the more fancied Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) on the home straight before emerging from the slipstream of compatriot Simone Consonni (Cofidis) and surge past Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) to deny the Colombian what looked like a certain win.

