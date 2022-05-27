In comparison, there was little drama in the fight for pink. Jai Hindley’s Bora-Hansgrohe team attempted to apply pressure to Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) following the early withdrawal of chief lieutenant Richie Porte through illness, but his Bora team faded on the final climb, leaving it as you were in the general classification.

The GC group finished in unison meaning that Carapaz retained his three-second lead over Hindley, with Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) at 1'05", and Bradley Wiggins expects a classic Giro stage on Saturday.

"Tomorrow is a classic mountain stage," said Bradley Wiggins.

"Today was a little bit less severe for the riders. But still nonetheless, it's been a brutal Giro d'Italia. There has been no change at the GC. But tomorrow. It's all to play for going into that last time trial on Sunday."

Stage 20 includes three tough peaks in the Dolomites including the Passo Pordoi – the highest of the race – and the double-digit gradient of the final ascent of the Passo Fedaia to Marmolada. Pink jersey incumbent Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will have to navigate it without chief lieutenant Richie Porte, who abandoned due to illness.

And Wiggins says this loss will be noticeable particularly tomorrow.

"He is a very important rider," added Wiggins.

"His loss will be noticed in the team and tomorrow it's going to be really noticeable. Richie tried to carry on for a bit today, with tomorrow in mind, but they are one rider less tomorrow."

WHEN IS STAGE 20?

STAGE 20 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

