The final climb of the 2022 Giro d'Italia looks set to have been the most decisive as far as the race was concerned after Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) cracked his pink jersey rival Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in the Dolomites on Saturday.

A calculated attack from the Hindley, supported by teammate Lennard Kamna, tested the resolve of Carapaz, but the Ecuadorian wilted and allowed his rival to eventually open up a 1'25" gap.

Barring a calamity on the Individual Time Trail, Hindley will make history in Verona by becoming the first Australian to win the Giro.

It won’t be the first time Hindley has started the Giro’s final time trial in pink: two years ago, he famously conceded the maglia rosa on the last day after losing the race of truth to Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart when the two started level on time after 20 stages.

But his gap this time around ahead of the 17.4km time trial should mean that even a bad day in the office will not stop the 26-year-old from writing his name in the history books.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GIRO ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?

WHEN IS STAGE 21?

Tune in from 12:30 to watch Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia. Watch uninterrupted coverage on eurosport.co.uk and discovery+ , or watch the action on Eurosport 2.

STAGE 21 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Stage 21 profile, Giro d'Italia 2022 Image credit: Eurosport

