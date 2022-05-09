The 2022 Giro d'Italia heads to Sicily and the first mountain stage of the year and a race up the volcano of Mount Etna.

After a day of rest - or day of travel from Hungary to Italy - the peloton returns to test the mettle of the climbers with a gruelling 30km uphill finish.

Simon Yates is currently second and Tom Dumoulin is third in the GC.

WHEN IS STAGE 4?

STAGE 4 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

