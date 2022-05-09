The 2022 Giro d'Italia heads to Sicily and the first mountain stage of the year and a race up the volcano of Mount Etna.
After a day of rest - or day of travel from Hungary to Italy - the peloton returns to test the mettle of the climbers with a gruelling 30km uphill finish.
Mathieu van der Poel still leads the General Classification after victory on Stage 1 and second place in the Individual Time Trial of Stage 2. Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) sprinted to an impressive victory at Stage 3, claiming his 16th Stage win of the race in his career. Cavendish held off Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in second with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) in third
Giro d'Italia
How many stages can Cavendish win at the Giro?
Simon Yates is currently second and Tom Dumoulin is third in the GC.
HOW CAN I WATCH THE GIRO ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?
Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, discovery+ and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike.
WHEN IS STAGE 4?
Tune in from 12:15-17:00 BST to watch Stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+
STAGE 4 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP
