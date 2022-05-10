Premium Cycling Giro d’Italia | Stage 4 12:00-18:00 Live

The moment Kamna took the stage after Lopez's mistake

Here's is the final kilometre of today's stage including Lopez overcooking that last bend to serve up the stage win on a plate for Lennard Kamna of Bora-Hansgrohe.

Lopez tops new-look GC

Once he gets over the disappointment of losing out on the stage, the young rider from Andalusia will take solace in the pink jersey he will wear in Stage 5. Lopez is top of the standings by 39 seconds on Kamna with Taaramae in third at 58 seconds and Simon Yates fourth at 1:42.

Taaramae takes third place

The Estonian comes home 34 seconds down for third before Moniquet and Vansevenant cross the line 2:12 down. Dutchman Leemreize was the only remaining escapee to stay out before the main pack are led home by Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers at 2:37. But it's not all good news for Ineos: their hefty pace setting distanced their GC Plan B Pavel Sivakov, who conceded 55 seconds to the other favourites.

Kamna wins Stage 4 as Lopez takes pink!

Heartbreak for Juan Pedro Lopez, who misjudges the final bend after a downhill drag and almost comes a cropper when his back wheel skids out. The mistake allows Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take the stage win - but the young Spaniard from Trek-Segafredo will be the new pink jersey. He's not happy about the finale though, slamming his handlebars in frustration after that error...

16:08 - Final kilometre

The two leaders have entered the final kilometre and they will now contest the stage win...

16:03 - Kamna catches Lopez

2.5km to go: We now have two in the lead after the German reels in the Spaniard. They'd be wise to join forces now in a bid to share the spoils: Lopez can take the pink jersey and Kamna the blue, plus the stage win. Behind it's now Taaramae leading the chase on his own after both Vansevenant and Moniquet appear to have blown up. The peloton is 3:45 down.

15:57 - Nibali dropped to cap Astana disaster

5km to go: Vincenzo Nibali, the home favourite, is the latest rider to be shelled out of the main pack. That completes a terrible day for Astana, who earlier saw their GC man Miguel Angel Lopez withdraw with a hip injury.

We're out of the trees and into the lava fields now on this climb and Kamna has ridden clear of the other pursuers and he now has Lopez in his sights...

15:50 - Kamna ups the tempo

7km to go: Moments after Oldani is caught by the chasers, Kamna increases the tempo to distance the Italian and Estonia's Taaramae. Moniquet and Vansevenant join the German in a trio in pursuit of Lopez, the lone leader. Not Miguel Angel Lopez - he withdrew earlier today with a hip injury - but Juan Pedro Lopez, the young Spaniard from Trek-Segafredo.

Remember, there is also the blue KOM jersey up for grabs today as well as the pink jersey. At this rate, Lopez will be in blue, Vansevenant in pink. But Kamna could yet take both. The peloton, meanwhile, is 4:20 down and still being paced by Ineos Grenadiers, who have managed to whittle things down considerably. Indeed, the Olympic champion Richard Carapaz appears to struggle to keep up at one point - but the 2019 winner from Ecuador seems to be back in the mix again.

15:47 - Dumoulin dropped!

8.5km to go: Just as the elastic begins to snap for Gijs Leemreize in the chase group, the camera switches to the back of the peloton where the Dutchman's compatriot and Jumbo-Visma teammate Tom Dumoulin is going backwards. He came third in the time trial on Saturday but the first summit finish was always going to be the litmus test for him on his return to Grand Tour riding after his sabbatical. And there's our answer: Dumoulin is cooked and will lose a lot of time today.

15:42 - Lopez leaves Oldani for dust

10km to go: Juan Pedro Lopez catches and passes Stefano Oldani, the Italian clearly now deep in the pain cave after his earlier efforts. It's fair to say that the virtual pink jersey will not become the actual one for the Alpecin-Fenix rider, who will soon be caught by Vansevenant and the other chasers.

15:35 - Juan Pedro Lopez strikes out

11km to go: Not content with the progress of the six pursuers, the Spaniard from Trek-Segafredo kicks clear to open up a gap. He's probably heard through the race radio that Oldani now has over a minute's advantage and is currently taken over the virtual maglia rosa from Vansevenant.

15:30 - Ineos start to ramp it up behind

15km to go: Jonathan Narvaez comes to the front of the Ineos train as the British team looks to turn the screw and increase the tempo in the pack. We're still getting no offcial time gaps on the TV feed so it's hard to know how quickly it's coming down. But we'll try our best to keep you updated.

15:25 - Six in pursuit of Oldani

16km to go: Lennard Kamna, Rein Taaramae, Gijs Leemreize, Sylvain Moniquet, Mauri Vansevenant and Juan Pedro Lopez have formed a chase group behind the lone leader. We're hearing the gap is still 55 seconds for Oldani, who has his Alpecin-Fenix jersey unzipped and flapping at his sides. His advantage over the peloton is still around the six minute mark.

15:16 - Van der Poel off the back

19km to go: The Dutchman's reign in pink will come to an end today: he's already been distanced on this climb. No surprise given the time gaps and likely outcome today: he'd be better off conserving his energy and refocusing on those stages on Friday and Saturday which suit his strengths far better. In the break, Juan Pedro Lopez has an early dig, which is covered by Rein Taaramae before others bridge over.

15:08 - Oldani wins sprint ahead of final slog

24km to go: Stefano Oldani takes the three bonus seconds at the second intermediate sprint at Biancavilla which he passes through with a lead of around 40 seconds on his fellow escapees. The Italian has ridden two Giri for his previous team Lotto Soudal but he's still looking for a maiden professional win. Behind, it's Mauri Vansevenant who kicks clear to take second place and the two bonus seconds - so the Belgian cuts his GC deficit to 41 seconds accordingly. Will he be the man in pink tonight? It's quite possible.

While the road has been going uphill for quite some time, it's only now that the final climb officially starts. It's a 22.8km ascent at an average gradient of 5.9% and a maximum tilt of 14% which comes just over halfway up following a short downhill section. We haven't had a time check back to the pack for a while - there are clearly some timing issues - but we hear it's still around six minutes.

15:02 - Movement in the break

29km to go: Rein Taaramae ups the tempo a little on the front of the break and Stefano Oldani uses this as a springboard for an attack. It seems like absolute folly from the Italian rider at Alpecin-Fenix, but each to his own.

Intermediate sprint result: Oldani moments earlier took second place at Paterno in the first of two sprints behind Lilian Calmejane, who took the spoils.

14:55 - Two down on roundabout crash

31km to go: Andrii Ponomar, the youngest rider in the race, hits the deck alongside Ben Zwiehoff of Bora-Hansgrohe. Drone Hopper's Ponomar is the only Ukrainian in this Giro and he rides with the burden of knowing that his father is currently fighting in the defence of the Donbass region in his homeland. The 19-year-old looks to be in a bit of pain so let's hope he can get back on his bike and continue on his way. It would be terrible for his race to finish after an incident like that.

14:45 - 'It looks better and better for the breakaway'

35km to go: The gap has come down to 6:40 for the 14 leaders but Sean Kelly still thinks that one of them is on track to win today's stage. Of course, a lot can still change on the long final climb - which starts well before the official start with 23km remaining. Throw in the blustery conditions and potential showers and it's no done deal. That said, Kelly is surely right - we're going to have two different races out there on Etna.

14:28 - Trek come to the front in crosswinds

47km to go: The wind is buffeting the peloton on these exposed roads through olive groves and that elicits a response from Trek-Segafredo who cluster on the front and up the tempo a little to stretch out the peloton. No echelons have yet formed but the pace is up and the gap for the break has come down to 7:10 in a very short space of time.

14:12 - Kamna to win and take pink?

58km to go: The general consensus in the commentary box is that Lennard Kamna will win today's summit finish on Mount Etna. The German has been in fine form since the start of the Giro, attacking on the final climb of the opening stage, then putting in a very solid time trial in Budapest.

But while Adam Blythe thinks Kamna will double up with the pink jersey (he's currently 1:55 down on Van der Poel), Robbie McEwen thinks that Kamna will win the stage but Mauri Vansevenant (0:43 down on GC, and the current maglia rosa) will finish close enough to take over the race lead.

As things stand we're in a bit of a lull ahead of the two intermediate sprints that precede the final slog to the Rifugio Sapienza on Mount Etna. The gap has stayed around the 7:40 mark during this fast traipse across the plains towards the volcanic apron of Etna. Ineos have done the lion's share of pace-setting behind but Bahrain Victorious are doing the honourable thing and sending a rider to the front every now and then.

13:53 - Van der Poel off the back, Yates too

75km to go: The pink jersey drops back to answer a call of nature and speak to his Alpecin-Fenix DS. It's going to be fascinating to see how he tackles the final climb to Etna. Should the peloton move within striking distance of the break, the Dutchman may decide to go deep to defend the maglia rosa. But should it be a lost cause, you get the impression that he will rest up ahead of the remaining challenges this week. Indeed, there are two stages which really suit him - in particular the lumpy circuit race around Naples for Stage 8 on Saturday.

Once again, Simon Yates is off the back to speak to Matt White in his team car. He's not there with a teammate which is quite surprising. Have they written him off after that tumble earlier or is there really no concern for the former Vuelta winner? Time will tell. The gap is down to 7:40 for the break.

13:35 - Tale of the Tappe so far

90km to go: Let's just take a look back at what's happened so far today... Right from the outset there were issues for Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana, who subsequently Let's just take a look back at what's happened so far today... Right from the outset there were issues for Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana, who subsequently withdrew with what his team described as an injury to his left hip

Team Astana's Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez rides by an Italian Red Cross ambulance in the first kilometers of the 4th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2022 cycling race Image credit: Getty Images

With a flurry of moves going off the front, a small crash in the pack held up a lot of riders including Alejandro Valverde and stage 2 winner Simon Yates, who appeared to bash his knee. Yates was seen receiving treatment from the doctor and dropped back to speak to his BikeExchange-Jayco DS. It will be interesting to see if this knock has an impact on his performance later on Etna.

Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange - Jayco assisted by the medical car during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 4 a 172km stage from Avola to Etna Image credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the 14-man breakaway formed and built up a maximum lead of just over 11 minutes. The riders in the move are: Stefano Oldano (Alpecin-Fenix), Valerio Conti (Astana), Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Remy Rochas and Davide Villella (Cofidis), Diego Camargo (EF-EasyPost), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Alexander Cataford (Israel-Premier Tech), Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Mauri Vansevenant (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) and Lilian Calmejane (Ag2R-Citroen).

Mathieu van der Poel and Biniam Girmay - the pink and ciclamino jerseys - both had a small dig off the front but it came to nothing, while there was a real heart-in-mouth moment when a motorbike clipped the curb and crashed into the pack, causing a handful of riders to come down, most notably Roger Kluger of Lotto Soudal.

‘Not what you want’ – Motorbike crashes, then falls into packed peloton

13:22 - Touch of wheels in the pack

103km to go: Luca Rastelli of Bardiani-CSF hits the deck after someone clipped his front wheel towards the back of the pack. The Italian is pretty angry about that and he will need a bike change. It was just going over the brow of a small uphill dig and so the pace wasn't too high and he doesn't look too bashed up. But still, you can feel his annoyance. Bardiani missed the break and have no riders in that 14-man move. They have yet to feature in any breaks in this Giro, which is strange when you take into account their historic record.

13:15 - Swift and Sutterlin on the front

105km to go: Salvatore Puccio did much of the early tempo-setting for Ineos Grenadiers but he's handed the baton over to teammate Ben Swift, the British champion. Jasha Sutterlin is tucked in just behind. His Bahrain Victorious team have two GC cards in Mikel Landa and Pello Bilbao, although they suffered an early blow with the withdrawal of Jan Tratnik after the Slovenian fractured his wrist in a crash towards the end of the opening stage.

As a result of this shared load at the nose of the peloton, the gap has come down to just over eight minutes for the break. Their gap grew to a maximum lead of around 11:15 before it started to come down.

Seventh different ascent of Mount Etna

Such is the sheer size of the volcanic sprawl of Mount Etna this is the seventh different road up that the Giro has used. Today's route up to the Rifugio Sapienza is something of a hybrid: it starts by rising via Ragalgna – the approach where Estaban Chaves won in 2018 – before switching to the Nicolosi side for the final 14km, mirroring Alberto Contador’s victory in 2011.

All in all there is 3,590m of vertical ascent today and it's only now, after 50km, that the riders are reaching the top of this interminable uncategorised climb that they've been on pretty much since the get-go. Here's Matt Stephens doing a quick recce of the windy final climb...

12:53 - Gap starts to drop

125km to go: The tempo-setting from Ineos's Salvatore Puccio and his counterpart from Bahrain Victorious sees the breakaway's advantage come down to under nine minutes. It will be fascinating to see if we have multiple races today, or if it comes back together on Etna. We could see a battle for the stage from the break, plus a separate battle for the pink jersey from the break, and then a GC battle further down the road - it all depends on what the gap is once the climb starts.

The likes of Vansevenant, Taaramae, Conti and Kamna could well be eyeing both the stage win and maglia rosa today at this point. Calmejane, it's worth adding, could complete his Grand Tour grand slam today after previous wins in the Tour and Vuelta.

12:42 - More trouble for Yates

130km to go: Could we be witnessing the start of a prolonged and painful collapse from Simon Yates? We've been here before and we could be here again... The Briton crashed earlier and took a knock on his knee. He's now off the back again and waving the cameras away. It may be that he's okay - it's not the doctor who he visits but his team car to pick up a fresh bidon - but this looks borderline ominous for a rider who looked so strong in the stage 2 time trial.

12:32 - Gap balloons above 10-minute mark

136km to go: Our 14 escapees now have a lead of 11:15 over the peloton as Ineos Grenadiers and Bahrain Victorious react by sending a man each onto the front of the pack. Trailing Mathieu van der Poel by 43 seconds this morning in the general classification, Mauri Vansevenant is the new virtual pink jersey. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was just off the back receiving some attention. He was caught up in that earlier crash although it didn't look like the Spanish veteran went down.

Meanwhile, some pictures of that withdrawal a bit earlier from Miguel Angel Lopez...

12:26 - Miguel Angel Lopez withdraws

Big news! The Colombian has pulled out of the Giro because of a hip injury. He was struggling earlier in the stage and we've just had confirmation form his Astana-Qazaqstan team that his race is over.

12:18 - Calmejane joins the leaders

Poor Lilian Calmejane - he came within around 30 metres of catching the leaders before the elastic apparently snapped and he dropped back, pedalling squares as his head dropped. He looked to be in a world of pain and very much on the brink of capitulating. But the Frenchman dud deep and managed to finally bridge over.

So, we have 14 riders out with a growing lead of eight minutes. One rider - Simone Ravanelli of Bardiani-CSF-Faizane - is stuck in the middle in no man's land.

12:15 - Problems for Simon Yates

152km to go: The Stage 2 winner is off the back of the peloton and attending the race doctor. It seems like he bashed his knee - perhaps in that spill in the streets of Noto - and he's getting some spray put onto it. Let's hope this won't affect his pursuit of the pink jersey today on Mount Etna.

12:07 - 13 riders in the day's break

154km to go: That Van der Poel-Girmay move came to nothing but we doff our cap to the duo for giving it a go. The leaders are Stefano Oldano (Alpecin-Fenix), Valerio Conti (Astana), Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Remy Rochas and Davide Villella (Cofidis), Diego Camargo (EF-EasyPost), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Alexander Cataford (Israel-Premier Tech), Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Mauri Vansevenant (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo).

Lilian Calmejane (Ag2R-Citroen) is trying to bridge over but the peloton seems content to let this one go, and the gap grows accordingly.

12:00 - Van der Poel on the move!

157km to go: Well, we saw it in the Tour and now we have it in the Giro... The Dutchman wouldn't have it any other way, would he? Van der Poel won't give up the pink jersey without a fight and he zips clear of the pack with another rider in pursuit of the seven leaders up the road.

Oh my, and making this even more glorious than it already is: the other rider who has gone with Van der Poel is the maglia ciclamino, Biniam Girmay. Two debutants really making a splash in this race.

11:53 - The attacks come thick and fast

161km to go: Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Mauri Vansevenant (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa) are among a cluster of riders who are trying to force a move. At the other end, sprinters Mark Cavendish and Arnaud Demare are already off the back as the road starts to go uphill on this long grind that plays out over the first third of the stage. We also saw Caleb Ewan in difficulty and needing a bike change - the pocket-rocket couldn't get out of the small ring. Admittedly better than being stuck in the big ring on a day like this...

And there's another crash near the back of the bunch! It looks like a motorbike was involved, which is always a concern. Roger Kluge of Lotto Soudal had his front wheel pinned to the ground by the moto - but, thankfully, everyone seems okay. Here's a video of what happened - and that looked really nasty.

11:47 - Tense start and a touch of wheels

De Gendt was joined by teammate Matthew Holmes as well as Natnael Tesfatsion (Drone Hopper), Jonathan Caicedo (EF-EastPost) and Nico Denz (Team Sunweb). Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) managed to bridge over but the six leaders were soon swept up. Then, just as the pack was passing through the narrow paved streets of Noto, a touch of wheels on a downhill segment caused some minor mayhem, but no real damage. But it just goes to show how tense things are right now as the battle to make the day's break continues in earnest.

11:43 - Problems for Miguel Angel Lopez

The Astana-Qazaqstan rider is already off the back and in deep discussion with his directeur sportif. It's not clear what his issue is but he has fellow Colombian teammate Harold Tejada with him - which either doesn't bode well, or makes complete sense. I guess we'll find out in due course...

11:37 - Stage 4 under way!

172km to go: And it's an attack from the gun from the Belgian breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal. Four riders go with him while there are numerous bodies trying to bridge over as the peloton strings out. This is the antithesis from the two road stages in Hungary when the breakaways were easily decided and almost exclusively formed by riders from Drone Hopper-Androni Giacattoli. We're in for a big battle. Bring it on!

11:32 - Riders readying for the stage start

Ciao ragazzi! Today is the day the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia properly gets going... In the words of Sean Kelly: "I'm expecting a red-hot start." Yes, it's the first summit finish of the race with an explosive showdown on Mount Etna on the horizon. The peloton is currently trundling through the outskirts of Avola ahead of the official start. Here's what's in store for the remaining 175 riders in the race.

Day 5 context

The race is back in Italy after an eventful three opening days in Hungary.

Mathieu van der Poel starred on debut , taking Stage 1 and the maglia rosa - holding onto the jersey on day 2 after finishing second behind Simon Yates who staked his claim with a lighting quick victory.

The island of Sicily will present a very different challenge to what we've seen so far, not least because of the 30km uphill climb at the finish which is likely to see a shake up of the General Classification.

Stage 3 recap - Brilliant Cavendish seals impressive Stage 3 sprint victory

At the end of a stage that even Sean Kelly described as “a real boring day,” Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) banished all thoughts of boredom with what was - arguably - the greatest victory from the most impressive sprint of his recent comeback.

On the slight downhill to the line in Balatonfüred, after immaculate piloting to the final straight, Cavendish opted to start his sprint early, from the centre of the road.

Despite the danger of being overwhelmed, his positioning was perfect and the speed was too high for anyone to surpass. Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirate) crept up on Cavendish’s left shoulder but the window was not ajar enough for him to force his way through; in the final metres Arnaud Demare (Groupama FDJ) had the speed to ease his way up on the right but there was not enough road for him to pass Cavendish by the line.

Read Nick Christian's full report here

