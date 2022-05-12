After flirting with Hungary and Sicily, we're finally on the Italian mainland as Stage 6 arrives on Thursday. While the final Sicilian stage was billed as 'flat' in the race manual, this outing is even flatter.

There is a teasing Cat. 4 climb almost immediately for the peloton to be wary of on the run from Palmi to Scalea (Riviera del Cedri), but the sprinters would have to be on a serious off day to be distanced here.

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) cruised through his first day in pink and can expect another calm day before the climbs start picking up from Friday.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GIRO ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?

The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike. Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, discovery+ and GCN+, bookended by

WHEN IS STAGE 6?

Tune in from 11:15-17:00 BST to watch Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

