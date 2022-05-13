Saturday sees a short, sharp Stage 8 - a 149km traipse around Napoli - that will culminate in a sprint along the Via Caracciolo seafront after four laps of a 19km circuit between Bacoli and Monte di Procida. It contains 2,130 metres of climbing over an undulating terrain, so should be one for sprinters who are not averse to a little bit of climbing. Adam Blythe, speaking on The Breakaway, described the stage as "absolutely bonkers".

"It is going to be brilliant," began Blythe.

"We're going to have a proper little one-day race. It is going to be fast, furious, with little laps, [there will be] climbs, descents. [Plus there are] terrible roads around Naples - there's dogs running everywhere as well, and there's garbage fires in the middle of the road. Everything is going to be absolutely bonkers.

"It's going to be like a little classic race in the middle of a Grand Tour. It's just going to be fast, furious, and I think it's going to be open to attacks, maybe even a sprint, maybe Giacomo Nizzolo (srael–Premier Tech) might be there? Who knows? I'm like rubbing my hands for it. I can't wait."

Blythe: Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia will be 'absolutely bonkers'

