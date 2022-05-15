The GC favourites have been suspiciously quiet during the opening week of the Giro d'Italia. That changes today.

A double ascent of the fearsome Blockhaus, including the tougher side of the climb on the grind to the finish, will inject some much-needed spice into the battle for pink on the race's first five-star stage. And with a rest day to follow on Monday, there is no reason for the race not to explode into life.

Maxing out at 14%, with an average gradient of over 8% from top to bottom, the Blockhaus will leave riders wanting to "to strap a rocket onto their bums”. According to Eurosport cycling expert Adam Blythe, anyway.

“That is the stuff nightmares are made of when you’re a non-climber,” continues Robbie McEwen, with no time for rest on Sunday as the race immediately goes uphill from the start in Isernia.

Blythe adds: “It's one of the hardest climbs of the Giro and I expect that the general classification battle will finally begin!”

We can't wait...

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GIRO ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?

The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike. Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, discovery+ and GCN+, bookended by, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike.

WHEN IS STAGE 9?

It's an earlier start! Tune in from 10:15-17:00 BST to watch Stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

STAGE 9 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

