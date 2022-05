Cycling

Giro d'Italia Stage 10 highlights: History for Biniam Girmay as Mathieu van der Poel salutes rival in sprint

Relive a thrilling Stage 10 as Biniam Girmay became the first Black African rider in history to win a stage at a Grand Tour after fighting back from a wrong turning to win. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:06:35, an hour ago