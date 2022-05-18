Last chance for Caleb Ewan?

The Australian sprinter has not disguised the fact that he's not going all the way to Verona in this Giro. And with today's stage perhaps the last chance of a guaranteed bunch sprint, it would be a surprise if the Lotto Soudal pocket-rocket doesn't pack his bags tonight. The question is - will he do so after firing a cork into his face or will be not get that opportunity?

Ewan experienced a hideous day in the saddle yesterday after being distanced with 80km remaining and entirely jettisoned by his Lotto Soudal team, who chose not to drop any riders back to help nurse their man to the finish. In the end, Ewan rolled home in last place over 31 minutes back. He then posted this message on Instagram afterwards:

The Giro from hell continued for me today. Got dropped around 80km to go alone and just made it within the time limit. Since my crash on the first stage I feel like my Giro just keeps going downhill. Another sprint chance tomorrow so I'm hoping to turn it around.

11:45 - Two minutes for the two leaders

190km to go: So far things have been fairly sedate with those two escapees Rastelli and Tagliani building up a lead of two miniutes on this long stretch of road which pretty much doesn't deviate in line all the way to Bologna via Cesana, Forli and Imola.

11:30 - Stage 11 under way

203km to go: The flag goes down and two go clear from the gun. Italians Luca Rastelli (Bardiani-CSF) and Filippo Tagliani (Drone Hopper-Androni Giacattoli) have drawn the short straw and go up the road to little reaction from the pack. It's the calm before the storm...

Windy conditions could cause problems today

There's a side tailwind today and many people think this could tear through the peloton lately. This means that what looks on paper to be a routine day in the saddle could well be quite nervous and sketchy - especially with those narrow exposed roads in the finale.

"It could be a real killer of a day," says Sean Kelly. "There'll be some people rubbing their hands out there," adds Rob Hatch. "I cannot wait for this," chips in Adam Blythe. We're ready to get going... stay tuned for all the action live.

History-maker Girmay the one non-starter

In the most tragicomic episode you could imagine, an exploding Prosecco cork almost took out the left eye of Eritrea's Biniam Girmay during the podium ceremonies yesterday after his history win. The 22-year-old was taken to hospital and emerged hours later with a protective eye patch amid fears that he would not start today's stage.

Girmay was photographed not wearing his eye patch during a celebratory meal with his teammates later, sparking hopes that his injury was not as bad as first feared...

But Girmay's withdrawal was confirmed this morning by Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert - meaning the peloton is down to 165 riders ahead of today's flat stage along the long, straight roads of Emilia Romagna in northern Italy.

How sad that the man who made history has been brought down to earth in such a way – floored by the very means by which he was meant to celebrate his watershed moment. We wish “Bini” a rapid recovery.

Here's a message from the man himself...

Van der Poel’s gesture and Girmay’s historic win

The way that Mathieu van der Poel congratulated Biniam Girmay on his Stage 10 victory in the Giro d’Italia even before the Eritrean crossed the line was a mark of respect from a rider who doesn’t take losing lightly. Last night I wrote a piece on how a burgeoning rivalry – as encapsulated by the Dutchman’s fantastic thumbs-up gesture – is proof that we’re experiencing a true golden age of racing.

Mathieu van der Poel gives Biniam Girmay the thumbs up as the Eritrean wins Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

Here's a little taster...

The advent of Eritrea’s first ever Giro d’Italia stage winner was far from a box-ticking exercise. Biniam Girmay didn’t just win a routine bunch sprint or kick clear from a reduced field on terrain that suited his strengths. Nor was he gifted the historic win – the first for a Black African rider in cycling’s Grand Tours – or triumph because others had gone home or thrown in the towel.

Girmay won in quite ridiculous yet utterly glorious circumstances. Distanced after taking a wrong turn, he had to fight back while relying on his superb Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert team-mates to put out all the fires in his absence. He then had to go from distance and beat arguably the best rider in these circumstances and over this terrain of his generation.

And Girmay didn’t just beat Mathieu van der Poel. He broke him. He snapped his elastic at the very moment when his own could and should have been torn in two. He pushed and pushed and pushed the Dutch superstar so far and for so long that his rival had no choice but to buckle and concede defeat – in a two-up slumping of the shoulders that recalled Van der Poel’s unexpected loss to Denmark’s Kasper Asgreen in the 2021 Tour of Flanders.

Riders readying in the neutral zone

Today's stage runs from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia and it's a completely pan-flat 203km but one which sees the riders tackle some narrow farm roads near the fiinish where pinch points and the threat of crosswinds could cause a little bit of havoc. A bunch sprint is likely but you never know what's going to happen in a Grand Tour... Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

RECAP FROM STAGE 10

The Eritrean (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) was seen wincing on the podium before he was treated in an ambulance and taken to hospital in Jesi. He was discharged with a bandaged left eye on Tuesday evening.

Intermarche said they would make a decision on Wednesday morning as to whether he started Stage 11 - a pan-flat run from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia - the team's doctor, Piet Daneels, told Eurosport's Andrea Berton.

And in a message on social media on Wednesday morning, Girmay confirmed he would not be starting.

"Today I didn't start the race because still with my eye I need some rest to give more power to the eye," he said.

Intermarche doctor Daneels added: "Following an incident on the podium, medical examinations revealed a haemorrhage in the anterior chamber of the left eye of Biniam Girmay. His injury is evolving in the right direction and will be followed up by a medical team in the next days.

"In order to minimise the risk of expansion of the haemorrhage and the intraocular pressure, it is strongly recommended to avoid physical activity. Our priority is a complete healing of the injury and that's why we decided together with the rider and the sports director that Biniam will not appear at the start of the 11th stage."

Eurosport understands Girmay may potentially target the Tour de France instead. A well-placed source confirmed to Eurosport commentator Bobbie Traksel that the team did not want to take any risks due to the condition of Girmay's eye.

Girmay became the first Black African rider to win a Grand Tour stage after holding off Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in a thrilling finale on Stage 10.

The 21-year-old was forced to fight through the pack in the closing kilometres after briefly turning the wrong way on a hairpin with 7km remaining – but his superb Intermarche team-mates marshalled him back to the front for the bunch sprint.

Girmay cracked the fancied Van der Poel in the closing metres, with his Dutch rival classily giving his rival the thumbs up as he crossed the line.

Victory had catapulted Girmay to within three points of Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in the race for the maglia ciclamino, with his withdrawal promoting Van der Poel into second in the standings.

STAGE 11 ROUTE AND PROFILE

There should be no repeat of Stage 10 on the pan-flat run from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia.

- - -

