Cycling

Giro d'Italia Stage 2 highlights as Simon Yates claims explosive Time Trial win in Budapest

Simon Yates (BikeExchange–Jayco) showed his Giro d'Italia credentials with a fantastic Time Trial win in Budapest, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) retains the pink jersey, as Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) came third. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:06:12, 6 hours ago