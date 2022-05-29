Cycling

Giro d'Italia Stage 21 highlights: Jai Hindley survives time trial in pink to banish 2020 memories

Jai Hindley finished off the job to secure a maiden Grand Tour overall victory at the Giro d’Italia. Hindley had been in this scenario before. In 2020, he seized the leader’s maglia rosa on the penultimate day ahead of the decisive time trial. He was unable to stop Tao Geoghegan Hart from stealing it straight off his shoulders – but two years on, he proved his close-shave with pink was no fluke.

00:04:00, an hour ago