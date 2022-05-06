Premium Cycling Giro d’Italia | Stage 1 05:51:52 Replay

Here's how Mathieu van der Poel went into pink

It was a captivating finale which had both thrills and spills - even if, at the end, the result went the way we all thought it might... You can catch up with our stage highlights video below. Thanks for joining me for live coverage of this opening stage of the 105th edition of the Giro - be sure to return tomorrow for the 9.2km time trial around Budapest.

Van der Poel in pink on his debut

Well, he was the outright favourite and the Dutchman lived up to the hype - but what a finish from Biniam Girmay, who came extremely close to his own victory and pink jersey on debut. The Eritrean rider will settle for the white jersey instead. Pello Bilbao took third place and Magnus Cort fourth ahead of Wilco Kelderman, Richard Carapaz, Bauke Mollema, Diego Ulissi, Andrea Vendrame and Mattias Jensen.

A split means Carapaz takes four seconds off all his big GC rivals there - something worth bearing in mind...

Victory for Mathieu van der Poel!

What a finish there! Magnus Cort took it up with Caleb Ewan on his wheel. Then Biniam Girmay powered past and it looked like the African trailblazer was going to write another piece of history. But then Van der Poel came from nowhere - the Dutchman powering past Girmay to take the win as poor Ewan touched wheels with the Eritrean and hit the deck badly just metres from the finish.

14:18 - Final kilometre

Kamna is staring to struggle. He went very early there and he's popped. Davide Formolo and Diego Ulissi take it up for UAE - while behind Arnaud Demare has been dropped... But Ewan is still there! And Carapaz...

14:16 - Kamna goes clear!

2km to go: Lennard Kamna preempts all the final moves and kicks clear for Bora-Hansgrohe. The German - who is making his Giro debit - passes Naesen and opens up a decent gap. But behind it's Girmay's Intermarche team who are closing in...

14:14 - Attack! Naesen goes clear

3.5km to go: The Belgian Lawrence Naesen is the first rider to try his luck with a big dig. It's brave and bold and almost certain to end in disappointment. Behind, both Girmay and Ewan are still in the mix.

Oh, and another crash! A handful of riders go down - including Davide Ballerini of Quick-Step, and the Italian was their man for the win today...

14:12 - CRASH! Three riders down...

6km to go: Jan Tratnik of Bahrain Victorious, Erik Fetter of Eolo-Kometa and Harm Vanhoucke of Lotto Soudal have gone down heavily. Terrible start for Fetter in front of his home crowds. The peloton are onto the climb soon after that incident...

14:10 - Jostling for positions ahead of the climb

8km to go: The peloton is entering Visegrad and it's getting quite animated now ahead of the 5km rise to the line. All the GC favourites and riders who fancy their chances today have made a beeline for the front, where the pace has really ramped up. The castle - their destination - looms large. Lotto Soudal, Groupama, EF, UAE and DSM are all in the mix big time.

14:03 - All over for the breakaway... and Cavendish?

14km to go: Our plucky Drone Hopper duo are swept up as the tension rises ahead of this finale. It looks like Mark Cavendish has already ruled himself out: despite that earlier bike change to a lighter climbing model (see video below), Cav has slipped off the back. He will hold his horses and keep his powder dry until Stage 3 which suits him far better.

15:54 - Just twenty seconds for leading duo

20km to go: Bais and Tagliani have 20 seconds as they enter the final 20km. They're digging deep to milk what they can from this stage, having been out since kilometre zero. But it's just a matter of time before they're swept up ahead of the fireworks.

15:44 - De Gendt takes that bonus second

27km to go: Mattia Bais 'wins' the second intermediate sprint so it's one apiece for him and his teammate Filippo Tagliani, which makes sense. When the peloton passes through around 40 seconds later it's the Belgian Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal who just edges clear to take third place and that final bonus second. No one will deny that little honour to the Belgian veteran.

15:27 - Second intermediate sprint on the horizon

31km to go: There are no maglia ciclamino points up for grabs in this sprint - it's more for a separate breakaway sprint competition, the 'fuga' prize, but there are also bonus seconds 3-2-1 up for grabs. That means there will be one second up for grabs when the peloton zips through, so it will be interesting to see if anyone is motivated by that. The gap for now is 1:05 for Drone Hopper duo Bais and Tagliani as most teams behind start to clump together ahead of the finale.

Meanwhile, EF-EasyPost boss Jonathan Vaughters has just tweeted about Magnus Cort's chances today...

15:15 - 'No one will beat Van der Poel,' says Wiggins

45km to go: Bradley Wiggins, our man-on-a-moto (albeit seemingly off the motorbike today), has just been interviewed at the finish and he can't see beyond a Mathieu van der Poel victory today. Wiggo compared this final climb to the climb outside Mur de Bretagne, where the Dutchman took both the stage win and yellow jersey last July at his debut Tour. It's hit debut Giro today and it could be a similar scenario for the man who won the Tour of Flanders this spring.

Here he is sporting his Alpecin-Fenix team's new olive green kit for the Giro... Don't worry, Mathieu - win today and you won't have to wear that jersey again for a bit...

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) ahead of his Giro d'Italia debut in 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

15:00 - EF Education-EasyPost commit to the chase

58km to go: Dutchman Julius van den Berg has come to the front to lend a hand. While it's a rider from Alpecin-Fenix tapping out the tempo, the EF-EasyPost rider chews the fat with his Estonian counterpart, Rein Taaramae of Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert, as they combine to keep a lid on the dwindling threat posed by this duo out ahead. They have just 1:30 now and so may not even make it to the next intermediate sprint let alone the final climb out ahead.

Van den Berg's presence suggests that teammate Magnus Cort is going to have a pop today. The Dane is riding his first Giro and he will seek to become a member of the elusive club of riders with stage wins in all three Grand Tours at the earliest possible moment. But it won't be plain sailing for the 29-year-old, who hasn't raced since the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico back in mid-March, when he crashed and broke his collarbone.

The moustachioed Cort (below, left, sporting EF's latest zany limited edition Giro kit) did win three stages on the Vuelta though - and he excels over these kinds of finishes when he's got the legs...

Owain Doull and Magnus Cort of EF Education-EasyPost during stage 1 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia Image credit: Getty Images

14:35 - Very hard to predict today's finish

75km to go: The climb in Visegrad isn't hard enough to ensure that it will be a climber or GC rider who takes the spoils, nor is it hard enough to ensure that all the pure sprinters are tailed off. Indeed, the very fact that Mark Cavendish swapped bikes from his round-tubed sprinting model to his lighter climbing bike a bit earlier suggests that, although he played it down at the start, the 36-year-old thinks there's still a chance for him to take the win.

It's one of those stages when the outcome will seem very obvious in retrospect but until it happens we'll no doubt be scratching out heads. Everyone seems to think Mathieu van der Poel will win - but the opening stage of a Grand Tour almost always goes against the script.

One thing is almost certain: neither of the escapees will be in pink tonight. Their lead is down to 2:35 as Intermarche and EF-EasyPost come to the front - perhaps paving the way for their versatile sprinters, Biniam Girmay and Magnus Cort.

14:20 - Who are Drone Hopper-Androni Giacattoli?

85km to go: With two riders in the break, the Italian wildcard team Drone Hopper are getting the names of their myriad sponsors on the TV box today. Earlier this week, I wrote a With two riders in the break, the Italian wildcard team Drone Hopper are getting the names of their myriad sponsors on the TV box today. Earlier this week, I wrote a Giro team guide running the rule over each of the 22 squads' star riders, racing style, collective goals and memorable Giro moments from years gone by. And in a bid to win a Pulizer while bringing some extra levity to the first Grand Tour of the season, I also weighed up what kind of Italian food each team would be. Here's the entry for the team of our two escapees, Bias and Tagliali...

Star Rider: Eritrea’s Natnael Tesfatsion or Ukraine’s Andrii Ponomar – two youngsters with bags of potential.

Memorable Moment: Fausto Masnada’s victory in 2019 – Androni’s first in seven years on the Giro – had manager Gianni Savio jogging up the home straight in celebration.

Racing Style: A bit all over the place – as you’d expect from a team with riders from seven different nationalities and no clear hierarchy.

Giro goals: Making every break and giving silverfox owner Savio something to cheer. Argentina’s Eduardo Sepulveda being the most likely outlet in the hills…

If they were an Italian food... Nonna’s meatballs. That grandma being Gianni Savio’s, of course.

Ewan unlikely to reach Verona

It was telling that we didn't see Caleb Ewan compete in the intermediate sprint earlier - a clear sign that he's not here for the maglia ciclamino, but stage wins. That didn't go unnoticed in the Eurosport commentary team.

"I completely agree," said Robbie McEwen when Dan Lloyd said it "made no sense" for Ewan to try and get himself over the final mountains with the Tour de France on the horizon. "Because I used to do exactly the same thing. I used to go to the Giro with no intention of ever finishing it.

"Just because the race is 21 stages doesn't mean you have to ride them all or attempt to ride yourself into the ground to get through it, especially with something like the Tour de France on the horizon which is extremely important to the team and the rider. And let's face it, as big as any other race is, the Tour de France is the big one."

Speaking before today's start, the Aussie pocket-rocket - who had five Giro stage wins to his name - confirmed that it was highly unlikely that he would stick out the Giro to the end, going as far as saying it was "impossible".

14:00 - Gap tumbles for leading duo

99km to go: Drone Hopper's Bais and Tagliani had 11 minutes to play with at one point today but their advantage is down to 3:35 now following the injection of pace on the front of the peloton. They won't want to catch the escapees too soon, so expect a bit of a stalemate for the next hour or so.

13:55 - Bike change for Cavendish

105km to go: Mechanical issue for the man who won four stages at last year's Tour de France. Cav wasn't happy earlier at the intermediate sprint when his teammate Van Lerberghe pipped him for points after attempting to lead him out. Devil's advocate would say that the Manxman should perhaps have been more alern and on the Belgian's wheel instead of letting himself get distanced.

In any case, Cavendish won't be among those contesting today's finish given that 5km climb. But we should see him in the mix on Sunday's pan-flat stage, which is likely to conclude with a bunch sprint. The 36-year-old is riding the Giro for the first time since 2013 and is the leading stage winner among the current pros with 15 triumphs to his name. A few more won't do his Tour selection chances any harm... although a lot also depends on the form of his teammate Fabio Jakobsen.

Hungry horses keep the peloton entertained

Earlier today we saw a few horses being ridden by riders in traditional Cossack attire in an early bunch gallop that entertained Rob Hatch , the anchor commentary man in the studio. Dare I say it, that was perhaps one of the highlights of the stage so far...

13:36 - First blood to Nizzolo

115km to go: When the peloton comes through the intermediate sprint it's Giacomo Nizzolo - twice a winner of the points classification at the Giro - who zips clear to take third place ahead of Arnaud Demare. Behind, Bert Van Lerberghe makes a slight hash of things by leading out - but pipping - Quick-Step teammate Mark Cavendish for fifth. Cav came over ahead of Fernando Gaviria and Sacha Modolo.

13:30 - Tagliani 'wins' the intermediate sprint

118km to go: The breakaway pass through the intermediate sprint at - hold your breath - Szekesfehervar - and it's no contest as Filippo Tagliani rides over the line ahead of Drone Hopper teammate Mattia Bais. In about five minutes we should see the first battle for maglia ciclamino points from the main sprinters.

Who's going to win the Giro this year?

Simon Yates? Richard Carapaz? Tom Dumoulin? Mikel Landa?!? Have your say in our poll below...

Personally, I can see it going Richard Carapaz's way - provided he's got the legs. We haven't seen him at a race for six weeks but the 2019 champion knows what it takes to win this race. Simon Yates would be a nice story after coming so close in 2018. But does he have the consistency? The Briton always seems to have at least one terrible day in the mountains. As for Landa, does he have the temperament and can he avoid misfortune?

12:58 - Intermarché join the party

143km to go: The Belgian team have also sent a rider onto the front alongside Alpecin-Fenix and DSM. They're working for their man Biniam Girmay, who will be eyeing a maiden Grand Tour scalp on his Giro debut. The 22-year-old Eritrean will face still opposition from Mathieu van der Poel and perhaps even Caleb Ewan, while we shouldn't discount riders in the mould of Alejandro Valverde, Pello Bilbao and Diego Ulissi, perhaps even Richard Carapaz.

The gap for our two Drone Hopper riders is down to eight minutes having peaked at almost 11 minutes. Here are our two escapees, Mattia Bais and Filippo Tagliani...

Filippo Tagliani of Italy and Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 1 Image credit: Getty Images

12:37 - 'It's going to be a long day for everyone'

156km to go: So says Sean Kelly. At the very least, Alpecin-Fenix and Team DSM are doing their bit to ensure it's not as long as it could be... Mathieu van der Poel's team have sent one of their riders on the front to help control the gap, while DSM, who have Alberto Dainese for the sprints and Romain Bardet for GC, have a few riders tucked in behind and just ahead of the Ineos Grenadiers train. The gap was pushing 11 minutes but is now down to 9'40" after a slight increase in tempo.

Ineos Grenadiers, incidentally, have won three of the last four Giri through Chris Froome, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Egan Bernal; they also now employ the fourth rider to win the maglia rosa in that time frame - Richard Carapaz. The Ecuadorian, who has been tipped for a return to Movistar when his current deal runs out, spearheads the Ineos team in this Giro alongside Frenchman Pavel Sivakov. The Olympic champion hasn't raced in six weeks but he's still one of the favourites for the overall win.

12:25 - Can Girmay make more history for Africa?

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay entered the record books earlier this season when he became the first African rider to win a cobbled classic at Gent-Wevelgem. He's only raced one day since but the 22-year-old verstatile sprinter from Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert makes his Grand Tour debut today - and he's an outsider to take the race's first maglia rosa.

Girmay may have the strength to keep up with the pace on the final climb - as does Caleb Ewan - but you get the impression that it won't be a day for the sprinters. He spoke to Eurosport ahead of his debut today and he was quick to stress how the Giro was a marathon, not a sprint, and that he will have plenty more chances of winning a maiden stage later in the race.

'I'm really happy' - Girmay thrilled to take part in first Grand Tour at Giro d'Italia

12:18 - Nine minutes for the leaders

171km to go: The gap continues to grow as the peloton trundles along at a leisurely pace past the droves of Hungarian fans lining the roads. Valter, Peák and Fetter are making the most of the atmosphere by riding on the front of the pack - it's not every day a Grand Tour comes to Hungary, after all. Tagliani and Bais now have nine minutes on the pack. But this is what the riders have in store at the end of today's stage: a 5km climb with an average gradient of 5% and a maximum tilt of 8%.

12:10 - The peloton's three Hungarians

After a delay of two years, the grande partenza has finally come to Hungary following the fall-out from the pandemic. We have three stages on Hungarian soil - today's ramped finish, tomorrow's short TT in Budapest, Sunday's flat sprint showdown - before the race heads to Sicily. After the first of three rest days on Monday, we will have the first summit finish of the Giro with Tuesday's fourth stage to Mount Etna.

It's worth pointing out that we have three Hungarian riders racing in front of their home crowds today: Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Barnabas Peák (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ). Valter, if you remember, wore the pink jersey last year for three days. He's a big climbing talent who will have a free role in a team largely dedicated to getting French sprinter Arnaud Demare back to winning ways.

Erik Fetter of Hungary and Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team, Barnabas Peák of Hungary and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux and Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama - FDJ during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

12:07 - Duo's lead keeps on growing

180km to go: Our two Drone Hoppers almost have six minutes on the peloton now. In the commentary box, Sean Kelly speculated that the gap could grow as big as 20 minutes without worrying the peloton too much. That seems a little extreme but it goes to show how much the odds are stacked in favour of the bunch in this kind of scenario.

11:55 - Almost three minutes for duo

186km to go: The peloton has shown zero collective interest in pegging back Tagliani and Bais, who are almost guaranteed the intermediate sprint and fuga prize points today for their Drone Hopper team. The fact that the other Italian wildcard teams - Bardiani-CSF and Eolo-Kometa - have not bothered with the breakaway suggests, perhaps, that they think they have a chance in the finale on that final climb.

Someone who knows what it's like to win the opening stage of the Giro is our man-on-a-moto Bradley Wiggins, who did just that in 2010.

11:45 - The 105th Giro d'Italia is under way!

195km to go: After a long schlep through the neutral zone, the flag goes and we have an attack from the outset from a duo from Drone Hopper-Androni Giacattoli. No one responds and they open up a tidy gap. It's Filippo Tagliani and Mattia Bais - that's 50% of the team's Italian contingent. That could be the most action we have for the next four hours...

The riders are ready for lift off...

Ciao, ragazzi! It's almost time... The peloton is rolling through the outskirts of Budapest as it makes its way to the official start of today's opening stage. It's a largely flat 195km schlep today which concludes with an intriguing 5km climb to the line at Visegrad. The final ascent is not particularly steep but it will probably be enough to do away with the majority of the sprinters...

Mark Cavendish is hoping a rivalry is not manufactured with Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team-mate Fabio Jakobsen as the pair vie for the same sprint spot at the Tour de France.

Quick-Step’s Tour line-up is a closely-guarded secret, but Cavendish will take to the start at the Giro d’Italia on Friday.

While that does not rule Cavendish out of the Tour, especially if he impresses in Italy, it might suggest Jakobsen is the preferred option for France.

Speaking on Eurosport’s new podcast The Breakdown , Cavendish tells hosts Orla Chennaoui and Greg Rutherford that he has an excellent relationship with Jakobsen and is scared the pair could be played off each other in the build-up to the Tour announcement.

“It's an easy story to make: ‘am I or aren’t I going?’,” said Cavendish. “It's quite a lazy story in my honest opinion - because it's that easy.

“Fabio and myself have supported each other so much the last [few] years. It’s the last thing I want and the last thing he wants.

“The one thing that scares me about all this is for any sort of rivalry to be created between us because we’ve been there for each other.

“Obviously I only know that from experience from knowing what happens - when the press want to create a rivalry. It's not really that nice.

“Unfortunately, it does start to cause friction. We're not like that. We don't want to be like that. That's why I'm quite reluctant to talk about it because I don't want to fall out with a mate because of something that's out of our control.

“But what's in my control is not talking about it. So those outside influences [which] are out of my control can't then affect it.”

- - -

