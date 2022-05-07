Premium Cycling Giro d’Italia | Stage 2 03:56:14 Replay

16.12 Thanks for joining us

Thank you for joining us for what was a frenetic and thrilling time trial on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia. Stay tuned for reports and post-race interviews, and join us again for stage 3, tomorrow.

16.09 Top 5 on the stage - results

1. Simon YATES (BEX) - 11.50

2. Mathieu van der Poel (AFC) - 11.53

3. Tom Dumoulin (TJV) - 11.55

4. Matteo Sobrero (BEX) - 12.03

5. Ben Tulett (IGD) - 12.03

16.06 Mathieu Van der Poel retains maglia rosa, Simon Yates takes stage

With a time of 11.53, Mathieu van der Poel just misses out on the stage victory, but he retains the leader's jersey going into stage 3.

Simon Yates takes the stage win after an absolutely immense performance, and lays down a challenge to his GC rivals.

16.05 Van der Poel 3rd at split

With the final climb remaining, Mathieu van der Poel sets the third fastest time at the split. He powers up the climb to try and retain his leader's jersey.

16.03 Kelderman on good form

After a 5th place finish on stage 1, Kelderman is Mr Consistency, finishing 6th on the time trial. This could be a good grand tour for the Dutch nearly man who has struggled so much in recent seasons.

16.02 Carapaz limits losses

Top contender Richard Carapaz (IGD) finishes with a time of 12.18 to go into 16th place, 27 seconds behind Simon Yates.

16.00 Ben Tulett best performer from Ineos so far

The young Brit rode a brilliant time trial and currently sits in 4th position with just a few riders left to finish.

15.57 Yates leads, Dumoulin second

With all the riders out on the course and just ten riders left to set times, the performance of Simon Yates is looking as though it will be very tough to beat. Impressive stuff for the climbing specialist.

15.56 All riders out on course

With the maglia rosa, Mathieu van der Poel, out on the road, it's less than 12 minutes until we will know who has won the stage, and where we stand in terms of the overall classification.

15.54 Almeida completes his ride

One of the top favourites for the overall victory this year, João Almeida of UAE Team Emirates puts in a solid performance to set a time of 12.08, and put himself into the top 10.

15.50 Five riders left to roll out

With the top 5 in the GC standings the only riders left to take to the course, we are nearing the end of this second stage of the 2022 Giro d'Italia. Simon Yates leads, from Tom Dumoulin in second, and Matteo Sobrero in third. Can Mathieu van der Poel successfully defend his pink leader's jersey?

15.49 Swiss rider Schmid makes top ten

With a time of 12.08, the QuickStep Alpha-Vinyl rider puts in an impressive ride to go 6th.

15.47 The Shark impresses in his retirement year

Vincenzo Nibali rides one of the strongest time trials of his career to finish in 7th place, and the top ten is changing constantly at this late stage of the time trial.

15.46 Solid rides from GC rivals

Mikel Landa (12.25) and Romain Bardet (12.14) set good times to stay in contention. They currently sit 18th and 10th in the standings, respectively.

15.44 Simon Yates smashes stage 2

An unbelievable performance from the British rider. He sets a new fastest time of 11.50 to take the lead from Dumoulin, who had been top of the standings for under a minute.

15.42 New leader as Dumoulin breaks 12 minutes

Tom Dumoulin scorches up the final climb and breaks the 12 minute mark to take the lead from Matteo Sobrero at 11.55.

15.41 Dumoulin sets new fastest split

Tom Dumoulin bests the previous top intermediate split time of Lennard Kämna with just the climb to go.

15.38 Porte completes his time trial

The Ineos rider puts in a big dig in the final stretch but he can't improve on Matteo Sobrero's time. He finishes in 12.12, sneaking ahead of his team mate Pavel Sivakov to go into 7th.

15.36 The podium as it stands

It's looking very different at the top now, with Matteo Sobrero in first position with a time of 12.03, Tobias Foss in second with 12.07, just pipping long-time leader Lennard Kämna who remains in third with the same recorded time.

15.34 Tobias Foss Flies

Jumbo Visma are on a great day - with Dumoulin still to finish, Tobias Foss sets a time of 12.07 and moves into second place. What a day for the Dutch team.

15.33 Big guns out on course

Alejandro Valverde, Tom Dumoulin and Simon Yates are all currently out on course looking to make an impression on the overall standings.

15.32 Italian Champion topples Kämna to take the lead

A blistering ride from BikeExchange Jayco's Matteo Sobrero sees him knock 4 seconds off the German's time. He takes the hot seat.

15.30 Olympic silver medallist next to go

Tom Dumoulin (TJV) will be the next rider off the ramp. The Dutch national champion, who won silver in Tokyo last year, has targeted today for a potential stage win.

15.28 Jumbo Visma continue to dominate

A team known for their time trialing skills, Koen Bouwman is known as a climbing domestique for the Dutch team, but he can perform well in time trials too, and he proves it, setting a time of 12.19 to enter the top ten, in 7th position.

15.26 Foss and Porte could challenge

Norwegian champion Tobias Foss (TJV) and veteran Aussie Richie Porte (IGD) are both out on course now. Both are strong time trialists and will hope to unseat Kämna.

15.24 Top five as it stands

1 Kämna (BOH) - 12.07

2. Arensman (DSM) - 12.08

3. Affini (TJV) - 12.10

4. Sivakov (IGD) - 12.12

5. Doull (EFE) - 12.18

15.22 Sivakov into 4th position

A great effort from the Ineos Grenadiers rider, Pavel Sivakov, who recently switched his nationality from Russian to French, as he clocks a time of 12.12 to go into 4th position.

15.20 Top contenders take on the time trial

Miguel Angel Lopez, Hugh Carthy and Guillaume Martin are all currently out on course, as we head towards the business end of proceedings in this stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia.

15.18 GC Shake-up likely following time trial results

It may be a short time trial, but with small gaps in the GC standings following yesterday's stage, a few seconds over a rival at this early stage could make a big difference later on in the race. Expect to see an all-new top ten after the day is done.

15.16 Movement at the top of the standings

All change again in the top ten, as Lucas Hamilton of BikeExchange Jayco performs well to move into 6th place. Early leader Alex Dowsett is now down to 8th spot.

15.14 Thymen Arensman impresses to move into second

The Dutch rider for Team DSM puts in a brilliant ride and just misses out on the lead, 0.4 seconds off the pace of Lennard Kämna. The top three are now:

1. Kämna (12.07)

2. Arensman (12.08)

3. Affini (12.10)

15.12 The action intensifies

With just under 50 riders left to take on the course, the GC riders begin to roll out, with Cofidis' Guillaume Martin just beginning his ride.

15.10 Ludvigsson goes close

The Swedish rider for Groupama FDJ puts in a strong effort to go into 15th spot with a time of 12.27.

15.06 Affini accepts defeat

Watch again: the gesture of Jumbo Visma's Edoardo Affini as he sees Lennard Kämna eclipse his lead, knocking him back into second spot.

15.03 Top three separated by 11 seconds

With Kämna's time 12.07, Affini's 12.10 and Doull in 3rd on 12.18, it remains to be seen if anyone can topple the Bora rider from the top spot, and if they do, whether or not they can break through the 12 minute mark.

15.00 German Kämna still in the hot seat

Kämna remains in the lead as rider number 122, Team DSM's Thymen Arensman, rolls off the ramp.

14.56 Kämna's time trial pedigree

Lennard Kämna has history with time trialling, winning the 2014 junior world championship ahead of the likes of Filippo Ganna and Remi Cavagna. Today's performance should not come as too much of a surprise then, given his impressive junior results, although his results since joining the senior ranks don't quite reflect this as his focus shifted to other specialisms.

14.52 Top five as it stands

Here are the top five riders in the current standings. All of the main GC contenders have yet to go out on course.

1 Kämna (BOH) - 12.07

2. Affini (TJV) - 12.10

3. Doull (EFE) - 12.18

4. Van Emden (TJV) - 12.19

5. Castroviejo (IGD) - 12.21

14.48 Ewan looking solid

It's a quiet ride for the Australian, despite the bandaging on his leg following yesterday's crash. He takes the climb confidently and will hope to go into tomorrow's likely bunch sprint feeling recovered.

14.45 Van der Poel aims to make history

If Mathieu van der Poel won today, he would be the first man in 25 years to win two consecutive stages on a Grand Tour. Mario Cipollini was the last rider to achieve the feat, in 1997. Whilst MVDP is not a time trial specialist, he has performed well in the few time trials he has ridden at the top level, including at last year's Tour de France, where he came in 5th position, successfully defending the yellow jersey in the process.

14.42 Alpecin rider Bayer runs into trouble

Tobias Bayer is shown remounting his bike following an incident - he appears to be unharmed.

14.40 Caleb Ewan tests his legs after crash

The Lotto Soudal sprinter is out on course. He appears to be unscathed following a crash in the final sprint to the line on stage 1. He will sprint once again tomorrow, with a flat stage ahead for stage 3.

14.38 Kämna into the hotseat

Affini shrugs his hands in defeat as Lennard Kämna surprises with a new fastest time of 12.07. The German rider is in blistering form ahead of a Giro where he will hunt stages for Bora-Hansgrohe.

14.35 Affini's time for the final climb

Robbie McEwan informs us that Edoardo Affini completed the final climb in 2.28 - a good indication of how riders are going from the intermediate time check as they approach the finish line.

14.31 Reminder of the standings

Mathieu van der Poel tops the general classification following his win yesterday , with Biniam Girmay in second and Pello Bilbao third. They will be the final three riders to roll out today. The current standings are as follows, as van der Poel defends the maglia rosa for the first time in his career.

14.30 Halfway through the stage

We've reached the halfway mark in the stage with more than half of the 176 riders having already completed their attempt, or currently out on course.

14.27 Kämna wears combativity number

Bora-Hansgrohe's Lennard Kämna was deemed to be the most aggressive rider on yesterday's stage, so today he wears the red number denoting the most combative rider. He hits the course for his attempt at the time trial.

14.25 Big crowds in Budapest

On a fine day in the Hungarian capital, the crowd are in fine voice, roaring the riders along the course, with the cobbled climb particularly popular, a sea of pink lining the route.

14.22 Full house for today's time trial

A full set of 176 riders line up at the start ramp for today's time trial. Despite a couple of crashes yesterday, no riders dropped out of the race following stage 1.

14.20 Italians winning time trials at the Giro

An Italian rider has won the last four time trials at the Giro d'Italia, so Affini is in good company. That Italian is Filippo Ganna, and he is absent from the race this year, but it's looking good for his compatriot so far.

14.16 Things you don't see every day

A local cat has a go on the course ahead of Edoardo Affini. He's quick but seems a little confused as to which direction he's heading in.

14.15 Youngest rider out on course

The youngest rider in this year's race, the 19-year-old Ukrainian Andrii Ponomar of Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli, rolls down the ramp for his effort.

14.14 Castroviejo moves into 4th

Despite pushing Affini close, the Grenadiers man does not trouble the time of the Jumbo Visma man, crossing the line in 4th place with a time of 12.21. A solid effort from the veteran Spaniard.

14.11 Castroviejo not far off the pace

Ineos Grenadiers' domestique Jonathan Castroviejo sets the 5th fastest intermediate time. With just the climb remaining, he will hope to get close to the leading time of Affini.

14.07 Affini takes the lead

Jumbo Visma are having a great day out. The Italian Edoardo Affini sets another new fastest time, smashing the previous fastest time set by Van Emden by another 9 seconds. Van Emden did not spend long in the hot seat. The new fastest time stands at 12.10 and will be tough to beat.

14.04 Hungarian National Champion sets off

Erik Fetter will give everything to represent his national champion's jersey in front of his home crowd today. The EOLO-Kometa rider is out on course.

14.02 New leader as Van Emden crosses the line

Van Emden takes it - he shaves 4 seconds off of the time of Dowsett, who leaves the hot seat. The time to beat is now 12.19.

14.00 Van Emden sets new fastest split

Jos Van Emden of Jumbo Visma beats Dowsett at the intermediate time check. The former Dutch national champion heads into the final climb hoping to take the lead.

13.58 Dowsett still holding on at the top

40 riders have crossed the line since Dowsett set the fastest time so far, and he's still sitting in the hot-seat. It's looking like a good day for the Brit, but with the top GC contenders and time trial specialists still to come, he may not be there for much longer.

13.55 Jumbo Visma's Affini goes off

Edoardo Affini will be hoping to set a good time today. He's a brilliant time triallist, one of a number in the Jumbo Visma squad, and he goes off very quickly.

13.52 Thomas de Gendt giving it everything

A strong ride from the Lotto Soudal man, de Gendt completes the course in12.19 to go into 7th position.

13.45 Maestri performs well for EOLO-Kometa

Italian rider Mirco Maestri sets a great time of 12.43 to finish in 8th position. Ramon Sinkeldam immediately sets the same time to go into 9th. The riders are coming in thick and fast.

13.42 Hungarian riders in front of their home crowd

Three Hungarian riders take on the Giro d'Italia this year and have the opportunity to represent their nation on home turf - last year's stage winner Attila Valter is the big hope for the home fans. He sets off at 16.27 CET (15.27 BST).

13.40 Cavendish sets strong time

Mark Cavendish puts in a big effort to set a time of 12.58. This moves him into 18th position - a solid performance from the former World Champion for QuickStep Alpha-Vinyl.

13.36 Final climb analysis

The fourth category climb that the riders face at the end of their time trial is 1.3km in length, at an average of 4.9%. However the gradient varies with the beginning of the climb much trickier. The first 200m average 10% with a maximum pitch of 14%. The climb eases off towards the finish. Full information on the climb including a detailed profile can be found at the Giro's official site

13.34 Mark Cavendish out on course

The British sprinter is out, along with Jumbo Visma's Pascal Eenkhoorn and one of yesterday's breakaway pair from Drone Hopper-Androni Giacattoli, Mattia Bais.

13.32 Three riders on the same time

Currently the top three riders have clocked the same time of 12.23 - BikeExchange Jayco's Lawson Craddock is the latest to cross the line in a time of 12.23 but he drops to third position, with Alessandro di Marchi in second and Alex Dowsett still holding on at the top.

13.30 Craddock on the final climb

US champion Lawson Craddock looks good as he takes on the final climb. There are a number of corners to navigate along with two cobbled sectors on this climb, so it's not plain sailing. Thankfully, conditions in Budapest are dry and warm today.

13.29 Brändle misses out on fastest time

After a strong ride, Matthias Brändle sets a time of 12.27 to go into provisional third place in the current standings. Alex Dowsett maintains his first position for now.

13.27 Matthias Brändle attacks his team mate's time

Israel Premier Tech's Austrian national champion Brändle attacks the final climb, closing in on his team mate Dowsett's current fastest time.

13.24 QuickStep Leadout men take off

Two key men for Mark Cavendish's hopes of a stage win are Bert van Lerberghe and Michael Mørkøv. They depart in consecutive positions, 23rd and 24th respectively.

13.21 KOM Points on offer

With the final climb a being categorised ascent, it carries points for the maglia azzurra. Riders who fancy their chances in the King of the Mountains competition may go easy in the early stages of the ride to ensure they put in a strong climb, to try and claim a few extra points in the contest for the blue jersey.

13.19 Tratnik rides one-handed

Footage from the course of Jan Tratnik, who is riding one-handed to protect his injured wrist. The injury was sustained yesterday in a crash late on in the stage.

13.17 Matthias Brändle next big contender

Dowsett's team mate Matthias Brändle is the current Austrian time trial champion. He could challenge Dowsett's time today.

13.16 Alex Dowsett catches his minute man

Alex Dowsett of Israel Premier-Tech catches and passes his minute man, Samuele Zoccarato, and sets a new fastest time of 12.23. This one may stand for a while.

13.14 Riders tackle the final cobbled climb

The steep cobbles present the biggest challenge for the riders. Turning off the cobbles, the gradient lessens gradually towards the finish line.

13.12 First finishers cross the line

Harm Vanhoucke of Lotto Soudal will be first to cross the line. He ascends the cobbles that line the finishing stretch and sets the mark at 12.48.

13.10 Home support for Peák

Fantastic support for Hungarian Barnabás Peák, the local rider from Intermarche Wanty-Gobert, who is the tenth rider out on course.

13.08 Robbie McEwan gives his prediction for the stage

13.06 Alex Dowsett out on course

The British time trial specialist and former hour record holder is setting his sights on a good time today.

13.03 General Classification as it stands

Following yesterday's explosive finish, the general classification currently looks like this, with Mathieu van der Poel at the top of the pile and Eritrean Biniam Girmay in second place. He will wear the white jersey today.

13.00 Stage 2 is underway

Harm Vanhoucke begins Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia. Second up is Slovenian Jan Tratnik of Bahrain Victorious, who was also injured in a crash yesterday. He rides with his wrist heavily strapped.

12.58 First rider due off in 2 minutes

The stage gets underway at 1.00 BST (2.00 CET) - the first rider off the ramp will be Lotto Soudal's Harm Vanhoucke, who finished in last position yesterday following a crash.

12.55 Short, technical course will challenge the riders

It may be only 9.2km in length but the parcours today is far from straightforward. Taking place entirely in the centre of Budapest, the route contains a number of tricky turns and tight corners, along with a fiendish final climb that will likely cause a number of riders to lose time.

12. 45 Stage 2 Individual Time Trial gets underway shortly

Welcome to our live updates as the Giro d’Italia continues in Budapest for what will be a very short and punchy individual time trial. Mathieu van der Poel will be last to go, as he is the first rider to wear the maglia rosa following his incredible stage 1 victory yesterday.

Day two context

After what was a largely flat 195km route on Stage 1 from the capital to Visegrad, Stage 2 sees the riders negotiate a very short and sharp 9.2km individual time trial around Budapest.

With the GC favourites easing themselves in for what will be three gruelling weeks, it is now time for the fast and furious individual time trial which could seriously shake things up.

Recap from Stage 1

If the whole world expected it, Mathieu van der Poel still (Alpecin-Fenix) had to deliver the goods. The 27-year-old Dutchman did just that – keeping his powder dry right to the bitter end of the deciding climb to surge past Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay of Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert in the 195km opening stage of the Giro from Budapest to Visegrad in Hungary.

As Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) dug deep to stay in contact, the Australian sprinter touched wheels with Girmay and hit the deck just ahead of the line – allowing Spain’s Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) to take third place ahead of Denmark’s Magnus Cort (EF Education-EastPost).

Girmay, the Eritrean trailblazer who became the first African to win a cobbled classic earlier this spring, looked destined to write another glorious chapter in his remarkable rise. But the 22-year-old was just caught by Van der Poel, who timed his final kick to perfection to take the race’s first maglia rosa – on a ramped finish quite similar to that at Mur de Bretagne where he secured a maiden maillot jaune at last year’s Tour de France.

“I knew positioning was going to be the key to the win today,” Van der Poel said after his latest triumph of what is provinf to be another stellar season. “It was quite difficult at times and I found myself boxed in and I had to use up a lot of energy to catch up with the guys in front. My legs were full of lactic at the end and it really hurt – but it’s incredible after the yellow jersey to wear the pink.”

WHEN IS STAGE 2?

Tune in from 12:45-17:00 BST to watch Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

STAGE 2 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

