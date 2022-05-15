Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2022 Stage 9 highlights: Jai Hindley surprises, Simon Yates cracks, Juan Pedro Lopez survives

It was a magnificent day for Australian cycling as Jai Hindley starred at the Giro d’Italia again. Hindley saw off his more-fancied rivals to deliver victory on the imposing Blockhaus, which saw an average gradient of 8% and peaks of over 14%. Ineos Grenadiers drove a relentless pace on the Cat. 1 climb but could not shake Romain Bardet and Mikel Landa, who both looked impressive.

