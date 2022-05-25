Premium Cycling Giro d'Italia | Stage 17 05:32:02 Replay

Here's how Buitrago soloed to Stage 17 glory

He crashed with 80km to go but soldiered on and then closed in on Gijs Leemreizer on the final climb before descending to glory in Lavarone. What a day for Santiago Buitrago and Bahrain Victorious.

Nothing separates Carapaz and Hindley

Jan Hirt outkicked Hugh Carthy for third place before the pink jersey group swept up Mathieu van der Poel on the rise to the finish. Richard Carapaz did his best to drop Jai Hindley but the Australia crossed the line on the back wheel of the Ecuadorian as they both take some valuable seconds on Mikel Landa, who will nevertheless rise to third place. That's because Joao Almeida, the white jersey, lost around one minute on his rivals there - with Vincenco Nibali further back.

Victory for Santiago Buitrago in Stage 17

They were tears of sadness on Sunday but they're tears of joy today - the 22-year-old points to the sky as he crosses the line to win this stage. All the more impressive given he crashed with 80km to go and looked pretty bashed up. What a day this will be for his Bahrain Victorious team, with Mikel Landa set to move onto the podium positions in the GC.

Second place for Gijs Leemreize of Jumbo-Visma who comes home 34 seconds down. What a ride from the rangy Dutchman.

16:12 - Buitrago with it in the bag

2km to go: The lone leader is onto the last descent to the foot of the slightly ramped rise to the line. Four days after his missed out in the Alps, the Colombian is going to get his breakthrough win. He has 25 seconds on Leemreize. The pink jersey group is 3:20 back but we don't know who is in between...

16:07 - What a ride from Poels!

6km to go: The rangy Dutchman is back with his teammate Landa, Carapaz and Hindley - and he then puts in a huge dig with the Spaniard on his wheel to pile the pressure on the top two on GC just ahead of the summit. They catch Vansevenant going over the top and will now tackle this descent.

Leemreize, meanwhile, trails Buitrago by 15 seconds on a short uphill ledge that breaks up this descent. He was third in Genova and it looks like he's going to miss out again today.

16:03 - Buitrago catches Leemreize

8km to go: The Colombian catches the Dutchman in the final kilometre of the climb - and Buitrago buries himself to open up a gap going over the summit because he knows just how strong Leemreize is on the descents. The Jumbo-Visma rider shakes his head in pain and frustration as Buitrago dances clear - but this one is not yet over...

Behind, the podium trio are only 35 seconds down on the rest of the break and so those four bonus seconds for third place may be up for grabs... A repeat of yesterday's finish and Hindley may move into pink by one slender second.

15:59 - Landa attacks! Then there were three...

9.5km to go: Mikel Landa's attack does for Porte and Poels - and it increasingly looks like this will be our final podium in Verona. The question is who will end up in pink - Carapaz, Hindley or Landa?

15:56 - Buitrago passes Van der Poel

10km to go: Leemreize has reached the steepest part of this climb which, I have to say, is making a wonderful first appearance in the Giro: it's a lovely climb with hairpins, twists and turns through the trees and numerous tunnels. And after a showing like today, it's bound to make a quick return on La Corsa Rosa. Buitrago is the only rider who can catch the lone leader now - he's 40 seconds away and closing in... But will he run out of uphill? We know how strong Leemreize is on the descents.

15:52 - Leemreize drops Van der Poel

11km to go: The Jumbo-Visma rider catches and then passes his compatriot. Leemreize is riding like a man possessed! Buitrago looked to be making some inroads but he's now slowing up.

Meanwhile, an acceleration by Richie Porte in the GC group whittles it down to just him, teammate Carapaz, Hindley, Landa and Poels. The likes of Almeida, Nibali, Pozzovivo and Bilbao have all been dropped.

15:47 - Bahrain Victorious take it up behind

12km to go: With Van der Poel still around eight seconds ahead of Leemreize on the front of the race, Bahrain have taken the reins in the pink jersey group - upping the tempo and seeing Joao Almeida dropped. Mikel Landa could be riding onto the podium today. Also for Bahrain, Santiago Buitrago has decided to strike out along in pursuit of the two Dutchmen up the road - he drops Carthy and Hirt and is now one minute behind the leaders. Bouwman and the others, meanwhile, have been dropped.

15:38 - Van der Poel drops Leemreize on final climb

15km to go: The two leaders are onto the Cat.1 ascent of Monterovere which is being used for the first time in the Giro. It's 7.9km at 9.9% with a maximum tilt of 15% near the summit. And Van der Poel is clearly on a mission as he sheds his compatriot right from the outset - although Leemreize is not panicking and has the Alpecin-Fenix man in his sights. The gap back to the chasers is still 1:30 with the pack at 5:25.

15:30 - Tempers flare up in the chase group

19km to go: Koen Bouwman and Jan Hirt gesticulate at each other and share some choice words as the chase breaks down behind - allowing the duo to extend their lead to above one minute. It's no surprise Bouwman isn't helping out with the pacing given the presence of his teammate Leemreize ahead. To be fair, seeing that Hirt won yesterday, it's really down to the likes of Carthy, Martin and Buitrago to combine together and reel in the leaders. I should add that Mauri Vansevenent is also back in this group along with Felix Gall.

15:25 - Dutch duo ahead, VdP near miss

25km to go: A little heart-in-mouth moment there from Mathieu van der Poel who loses traction on his rear wheel, skids and then has to style out a tight left-hander, almost coming a cropper into the barriers. That was all down to the pressure being put on him by his compatriot Gijs Leemreize, who managed to bridge over to Van der Poel on the descent. The pair has over 30 seconds on the chasers now. A fascinating development...

15:20 - Van der Poel soloes clear on descent

30km to go: The Dutchman from Alpecin-Fenix is throwing caution to the wind on this descent and has gone well clear of his breakaway companions. He clearly thinks that he needs a buffer ahead of the next climb if he wants any chance of winning today...

15:16 - Bouwman with another 40pts in KOM battle

33km to go: The Dutchman is doing to the blue jersey battle what Arnaud Demare has done in the maglia ciclamino competition... Bouwman kicks clear to add another 40pts to his tally so his lead on Guilio Ciccone will be up to 123pts in the KOM standings. Now it's the small matter of this long, twisting descent - which the riders must negotiate while riding back into the low-hanging clouds and with some moisture still on the road.

15:10 - Leaders caught, Valverde dropped

36km to go: The Van der Poel trio has been caught by the Carthy group so we now have seven riders clear. Make that eight, for Leemreize has got himself back on once again - great fighting spirit from the Dutchman. They still have 5:45 over the main pack, which is now being led by the Bahrain Victorious teammates of Mikel Landa and Pello Bilbao. Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) cannot keep up with the increase in tempo and he's been dropped.

Simon Yates has abandoned

We have just had confirmation from BikeExchange-Jayco that the British rider - winner of two stages in this year's race - has withdrawn. Yates won the time trial in Stage 2 but then bashed his knee three days later on the road to Etna. It affected his performance on Blockhaus where he exited the GC battle - but he bounced back with a splendid win in Torino on Saturday. Distanced earlier on, the former Vuelta champion has decided to call it a day.

15:04 - Covi dropped, four in pursuit

37km to go: Van der Poel has been doing the lion's share of the pacing on the front and his efforts have seen Covi distanced as Martin and Gall take over the tempo. Behind, Leemreize and Vansevenant have been distanced as Carthy, Bouwman, Hirt and Buitrago close in. They have caught Covi and trail the leaders by 15 seconds.

15:00 - Carthy ups tempo with Hirt in tow

39km to go: The pace in the chase group slowed enough to allow Bouwman's teammate Leemreize back on - and as a response Hugh Carthy puts in a few big digs with Jan Hirt in his wheel. They're 20 seconds behind the leading quartet with the peloton still over six minutes back.

14:53 - Ciccone dropped from chase group

41km to go: Carthy continues setting the tempo in a chasing quintet that has welcomed Jan Hirt and Mauri Vansevenant but lost Guilio Ciccone. That bodes well for Koen Bouwman, who will look to strengthen his grip on the blue jersey over the summit as they close in on the four leaders - Van der Poel, Martin, Covi and Gall. It's nice to see Santiago Buitrago in this chase group after his earlier crash on the last descent. He was in floods of tears after coming second in Stage 16 to Cogne behind that man Ciccone on Sunday...

14:46 - Carthy leads the chasers

43km to go: It's Hugh Carthy who decides to take matters into his own hands with an acceleration behind. The Briton takes Santiago Buitrago, Koen Bouwman and Guilio Ciccone with him. They have 50 seconds to close and six minutes over the peloton.

14:41 - Martin 'wins' sprint, leaders start climbing

44km to go: It's the Frenchman who rolls through the sprint just ahead of Felix Gall to pocket the maglia ciclamino points (not bothered) and the 500-euro bonus (that'll do nicely, thanks). The leaders then almost instantly start the first of our two first-category climbs, the Passo del Vetriolo, which is 11.8km long at 7.7% and a maximum gradient of 12%.

Martin has been in so many breaks in this year's Giro - often as a means to slash the losses he made in the preceding stages. Yesterday, though, he was in the break but then ended up losing a heap of time to drop out of the top 10 to 16th over 25 minutes in arrears. He's a law unto himself and it's impossible to predict how he will fare over the next couple of hours...

14:35 - The sun is back out on the Giro

49km to go: But the roads are far from dried out as the leaders approach the intermediate sprint at Pergine Valsugana. It will be contested by the leading quartet but they won't care who takes the spoils - they're now fully committed to increasing their lead ahead of the first of these two Cat.1 climbs. The gap is almost a minute now.

14:30 - Simon Yates off the back

51km to go: I forgot to mention that we saw Britain's Simon Yates (BikeExchange) off the back of the peloton on that last climb. He's won two stages and has been very offensive since his race imploded on Blockhaus - but it looks like he won't add a third today. The four leaders, meanwhile, still have 40 seconds over the 18 chasers.

14:20 - Three join Van der Poel ahead

60km to go: It's the French yoyo Guillaume Martin who leads the chase on the lone leader with Austria's Felix Gall and the Italian Alessandro Covi bridging over. They come together in a dangerous-looking foursome with a gap of 30 seconds on the other escapees. Rein Taaramae is no longer in that group - the Estonian, like Diego Rosa before him, has been caught by the pack, which is still over six minutes down.

14:12 - Van der Poel attacks!

65km to go: Thymen Arensman strung out the break with an increase in tempo as the road headed up a steep uncaterogised climb. But once the road flattens out, a huge acceleration from his compatriot Mathieu van der Poel forces the first big shake-out in the breakaway. You have to admire the Dutchman - on paper today's stage suits him as well as pineapple on pizza might suit an Italian. And yet here he is, going hell for leather, with two Cat.1 climbs still on the menu...

14:04 - Breakaway back together

71km to go: Alessandro Covi found himself in that front split and so we had 11 riders ahead and 11 chasing - and one, Diego Rosa, unaccounted for. The Italian was tailed off after that upping of the tempo and it remains to be seen if he can get back on. In any case, those two groups have joined forces again with their advantage up to 6:30 over the peloton. Ben Swift has taken over pacing duties from Puccio, while on the front, the man who crashed, Buitrago, is back with the leaders.

13:55 - Big splits in the break

76km to go: Leemreize momentarily soloes clear after a big split in the break following Jumbo-Visma's upping of the tempo on the descent. His teammates Bouwman and Oomen are in this leading group along with Van der Poel, Martin, Carthy, Fortunato, Pedrero, Vansevenant and Ciccone. The 10 guys have around 20 seconds over the rest of the break and 5:30 over the Ineos-led peloton on the front of which Salvatore Puccio still taps out tempo.

13:50 - Crash! Buitrago hits the deck

80km to go: Bouwman kicked on after the summit with his Jumbo-Visma teammate Gijs Leemreize - and that sparked a response on the nose of the break as other riders battled to close the gap on the descent. This all contributed to an upping of the pace as the break weaved through a tight chicane - and after Mauri Vansevenant almost came a cropper, Santiago Buitrago skidded out and landed heavily on his right hand side.

The Colombian is angry with himself and looks to be in a bit of pain as he holds his elbow. But he's back on a spare bike and continuing his pursuit of the leaders.

13:47 - Bouwman extends KOM lead over summit

82km to go: It's the blue jersey of Koen Bouwman who opens up the sprint for the KOM points and although Guilio Ciccone kicks clear in pursuit, the Dutchman has too much in his tank and the Italian sits up with 100m to go. So that's an extra 9pts for Bouwman with Ciccone settling for 4pts and Diego Rosa, I think the 2pts for third. Bouwman's lead is up to 83pts over Ciccone in the KOM standings.

13:30 - Break onto the first climb

88km to go: The breakaway has just passed through the town of Bivio and are about to start the Cat.3 ascent to Giovo which is 5.9km long at 6.8% and a maximum gradient of 13%.

13:25 - Jan Hirt up to fifth in virtual GC

90km to go: As the lead of this 25-man break creeps well above the four-minute mark, Jan Hirt is currently riding in virtual fifth place on the GC. The Czech climber, who won yesterday in Aprica, started today's stage 7:42 down in ninth place. But if you factor in the current gap of 4:20 Hirt leapfrogs Emanuel Buchmann, Pello Bilbao, Domenico Pozzovivo and Vincenzo Nibali and into fifth. Nibali rose to fifth yesterday but dropped to 3:40 behind the pink jersey of Richard Carapaz.

13:12 - Still three minutes for the break

104km to go: The break covered 44.4km in the first hour of racing today - not bad considering the first 10km were uphill. It's been a very long descent but it's played out on a wide main road with very few tight turns and a gradual decline, so the wet weather hasn't really been too much of a factor.

13:00 - Four stage winners in this break

115km to go: Van der Poel, Hirt, Bouwman and Ciccone are all stage winners already in this year's Giro. Ciccone has two more Giro stage wins to his name while Rein Taaramae and Lorenzo Fortunato are also previous Giro stage winners. Taaramae has two Vuelta stage wins in his palmares as well, with Carthy and De la Cruz also Vuelta stage winners. Only one of the escapees has tasted success on the Tour de France: that man Van der Poel.

Meanwhile, Bradley Wiggins sings the praises of his former teammate Richie Porte from the back of his motorcycle... "Get out the way, you dingo..."

12:55 - Ineos Grenadiers control the gap

118km to go: Richard Carapaz has Ineos teammates Salvatore Puccio, Ben Swift, Jhonatan Narvaez and Jonathan Castroviego ahead of him on the front of the pack, and Richie Porte just behind. They're keeping tabs on this 25-man move, which is onto a short uphill rise before the road continues on its gradual decline towards the foot of the first categorised climb. The gap is 3:15.

12:45 - Carthy: No point stressing about the rain

126km to go: We spoke to Preston's Hugh Carthy this morning who discussed the rainy weather in his trademark laconic style... "I don't like the [bad] weather - I'd rather it be sunny - but I don't mind it, either. It is what it is, there's no point stressing about it. It's raining, everyone knows it, so let's get on with the race."

It's worth adding that this picture posted today by EF Education-EasyPost was not taken today. If it were, you'd see Carthy in his arm warmers and rain cape...

12:40 - Stat attack

129km to go: Four teams are not involved in today's breakaway - Ineos Grenadiers, Bora-Hansgrohe, Lotto Soudal and Israel-Premier Tech. Of those teams both Bora (Lennard Kamna and Jai Hindley) and Lotto Soudal (Thomas De Gendt) have picked up stage wins, although Ineos currently have the pink jersey covering Richard Carapaz's shoulders.

Another good stat here: there are four 22-year-olds in the break - Arensman, Leemreize, Buitrago and Vansevenant. Two of those riders - Arensman and Buitrago - have finished runner-up in a stage this year, while Leemreize came third in Genova and Vansevenant fifth on Etna.

12:35 - Jan Hirt the dangerman on GC

132km to go: Rosa and De la Cruz have joined the leaders so we now have 25 riders clear with a gap of 2:45 over the peloton. It's unlikely that the gap will grow much more primarily because of the presence of yesterday's stage winner in the move: the Czech climber is only 7:42 down and in ninth place in the general classification, which makes him a threat to the riders above him in the top 10.

12:30 - Two riders trying to bridge over

137km to go: David de la Cruz (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa) decided to try and join the breakaway earlier on this descent and they are now closing in. Rosa is third in the KOM standings on 92pts and so he may be eyeing a return to the blue jersey.

12:22 - Groups join forces to make 23-man break

145km to go: The riders off the front of the pack have come together on the descent so we now have a promising 23-man move with over two minutes on the peloton.

The escapees are: Felix Gall and Nicolas Prodhomme (Ag2R-Citroen), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), Filippo Zana and Luca Covili (Bardiani-CSF), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Simone Ravanelli (Drone Hopper-Androni Giacattoli), Hugh Carthy and Diego Camargo (EF Education-EasyPost), Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa), Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ), Jan Hirt and Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Koen Bouwman, Gijs Leemreize and Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma), Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), Mauri Vansevenant (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Damien Howson (BikeExchange-Jayco), Thymen Arensman (Team DSM), Guilio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates).

12:07 - Carthy leads quartet over the top of the Tonale

160km to go: Carthy, Arensman, Covi and Gall have around 30 seconds over the large chase group who in turn have around a minute over the peloton. Both Carthy and Arensman were in yesterday's breakaway with the latter coming close to a first professional win - crossing the line for second place seven seconds behind Jan Hirt, who is part of that chase group. They start the long descent now which will run for about 15km as the race leaves Lombardy and enters Trentino ahead of the valley road to the foot of the first categorised climb.

12:01 - Ciccone follows Bouwman out of the pack

162km to go: Just as things looked to have settled in the peloton - with Ineos Grenadiers coming to the front - the blue jersey of Koen Bouwman zips clear, and that sparks a response from his Italian rival Guilio Ciccone, who emerged as the Dutchman's closest rival in the KOM classification yesterday.

Bouwman leads on 167pts after taking maximum points on the Mortirolo yesterday while Ciccone is up to second on 99pts. They have both won a stage in this year's Giro - and although there are no points on this current climb, there are still 89pts up for grabs later today.

They're riding in pursuit of the two groups up the road - the second of which features yesterday's winner Jan Hirt (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost) as well as the aforementioned riders.

11:57 - Carthy on the move

163km to go: Britain's Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) was in the break yesterday and he's trying his best to get in the move now on the first climb. He's gone up the road with Felix Gall (Ag2R-Citroen), Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates). Many are trying to bridge over, including Atilla Valter (Groupama-FDJ), Jefferson Cepeda (Drone Hopper-Androni Giacattoli), Diego Camargo (EF Education-EasyPost), Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) and Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert).

11:53 - Astana already piling on the pressure

166km to go: Could Vincenzo Nibali be eyeing up an ambush? The Italian veteran has numerous Astana teammates on the front riding high tempo following early attacks by the likes of Chris Hamilton, Santiago Buitrago, Lorenzo Fortunato and James Knox...

11:47 - Stage 17 under way!

168km to go: The flag goes down and the riders tackle the Passo del Tonale from the outset with an attack from Britain's Matthew Holmes of Lotto Soudal. It's a 8.9km climb with an average gradient of 5.9% and a maximum tilt of 9%. Despite those stats, the organisers don't deem it worthy of categorisation and so there will be no KOM points available over the top.

And then there were four...

The three slender seconds that now split Richard Carapaz and Jai Hindley at the top of the general classification represent the smallest gap in this stage in the race since 1963, when maglia rosa Diego Ronchini had only two seconds on fellow Italian Vittorio Adorni.

That year Ronchini did not hold on to win the Giro – but then neither did Adorni, who ended up in second place after conceding the race lead to Franco Balmamion after Stage 19 after a single day in pink.

Fast forward 59 years and the race is shaping up to be far tighter come Sunday’s time trial in Verona than the 2’24” gap by which Balmamion ultimately won the 46th edition. Just 59 seconds separate Carapaz and fourth-place Mikel Landa, with Joao Almeida, the white jersey, falling to 44 seconds back but retaining his spot on the virtual podium.

Felix Lowe weighs up the remaining five stages and argues why Bora-Hansgrohe must now fully commit to Jai Hindley after the Australian came within three seconds of the pink jersey in Stage 16.

Joao Almeida, Richard Carapaz, Jai Hindley and Mikel Landa are chasing one of sport's most iconic trophies Image credit: Eurosport

Another GC day and a breakaway to go the distance?

"After all the beautiful weather we have had, this wet and cold weather is going to make it a very complicated day," says Sean Kelly. We have a climb from the outset before a long descent where these wet roads could cause havoc... A third category climb precedes a lumpy middle section ahead of back-to-back Cat.1 ascents, a short downhill, and a ramp to the line. A breakaway will probably contest for the stage spoils but we should see a ding-doing battle for the maglia rosa too.

Umbrellas and jackets as riders ready for Stage 17

The remaining 155 riders are at the start in Ponte di Legno and how much difference 12 hours make... After pretty much two and a half weeks of sunshine, it has been teeming down with rain overnight - and all the riders are decked out in jackets as the bad weather continues. It's also markedly colder than previous stages - just 14 degrees - so all this could play a role during today's mountainous test...

STAGE 16 RECAP: Hindley piles on the Hirt

Runner-up the last time the Giro d’Italia tackled the mythical Mortirolo in 2019, Jan Hirt (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) went one better this time around with a fine solo win in Aprica after holding off a late charge from fellow escapee Thymen Arensman (Team DSM).

As the rain started to fall in the Italian Alps, Czech climber Hirt and Dutch youngster Arensman were the last two riders from a large 24-man break that held off the charge from the GC favourites, led home by Australia’s Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) after a thrilling sprint for third place against the maglia rosa, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Hindley pipped the 2019 champion for the final four bonus seconds to cut the Ecuadorian’s lead to just three seconds in the standings. Portugal’s Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) battled to defend his place on the podium after a late acceleration by fourth-place Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) on the Cat. 1 Valico di Santa Cristina climb lit the torch paper in the select group of favourites inside the final 10km of the 202km stage from Salo.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan) traded places with fellow Italian veteran Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and moved into the top five after his trademark attack on the descent of the Mortirolo resulted in his countryman hitting the deck. Pozzovivo fought back for 12th place on the stage, one place behind Spain’s Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), who also took a tumble on the final climb following a touch of wheels with teammate Landa.

