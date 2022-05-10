Cycling

Giro d’Italia Stage 4 highlights: Tom Dumoulin, Vincenzo Nibali struggle as Lennard Kamna wins on Mount Etna

Juan Pedro Lopez could have been celebrating a stage-maglia rosa double at the Giro d’Italia but his late attack for freedom was snuffed out by Lennard Kamna – before he slipped in the final bend to hand the advantage in the sprint to the German. Lopez leads the GC by 39 seconds from Kamna ahead of Stage 5 following a decisive day on Etna which saw some big names humbled.

00:02:59, 6 hours ago