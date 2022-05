Cycling

Giro d’Italia Stage 8 highlights: Thomas De Gendt tees up his own victory as Mathieu van der Poel denied

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) produced an outrageous win from the breakaway on Stage 8 at the Giro d’Italia – despite almost single-handedly keeping the breakaway clear of a chase group. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:08, 2 hours ago