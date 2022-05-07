Stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia is set to be a hotly anticipated clash of sprinters with Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan expected to be at the forefront.

The 201km mostly flat stage from Kaposvar to Balatonfured is tailor made for the fast finishers, with Cavendish looking to make an impact on his return to the race.

Ad

Ewan suffered a nasty fall at the end of Stage 1 but appeared to have suffered no ill-effects at the Stage 2 time trial and speaking on the Breakaway, Robbie McEwen was thrilled at the prospect of the two riders providing an exciting race.

Giro d'Italia 'We put a lot of work in' Yates pleased with Stage 2 win 3 HOURS AGO

“It was good to see that Caleb came out today looking pretty good after that crash,” he said. “He went down really heavily but looking at him during the time trial he looked quite fluid.

“When he got out of the saddle he was moving well, didn't look like he was favouring one side or the other.

“He just said he feels good. So that is a good sign for tomorrow and I'd love to see a proper head-to-head, nobody getting obstructed or making a mistake but a sprint match between the two of them.

“It's going to be entertaining. I'm looking forward to it as everybody else is. I think speed-wise to be honest, I think Caleb has the edge when it comes to speed.

“Cav is there with Michael Morkov, the best lead-out man in the world and that is a massive advantage.

“Those straight-ahead sprints on a big road are the most difficult to get right. It's much easier when there's a number of corners, you can stretch things out.

“So it's difficult to get right, and timing is everything.”

Adam Blythe added that he believes Cavendish has been keeping his powder dry in the race so far and saving himself for his sprint speciality on Sunday.

Blythe said: “I think it's always good to open up your engine a little bit and I think with Cav, he’s not a bad time trialer, he can put in a solid effort and I think [during Stage 2] he doesn't look flat out in the road, hard on the flat and up the climb taking it relatively easy.

“I think yesterday? Super easy. Last climb? Wasn't interested. Saving his legs. That's quite a big effort.

“I think for the riders like Caleb, he's got the form to do that. He's on good form. And we don't know how Cavendish is yet.“

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia 'A welcome return to Grand Tour racing' Dumoulin moves into first place of Stage 2 Time Trial 3 HOURS AGO