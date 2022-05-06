Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) has confirmed that he will quit the Giro d’Italia early to focus on the Tour de France, a strategy he has received criticism for in the past.

Ewan has been honest and upfront about his decision to save himself for the Tour by not completing the Giro, which he does not believe is possible for a sprinter in his position.

But the Australian has previously been slammed for adopting this strategy for the famous Italian race and his approach to not completing a Grand Tour after taking to the start line.

"It is not possible to finish the Giro all the way if you also want to be in top form at the start of the Tour de France at the beginning of July,” Ewan told reporters, as quoted by Wielerflits . "When do I leave Italy? I didn’t put an exact date on it, but anyway, before the start of the tough last week.

"Otherwise, you have to dig too deep into your reserves. As soon as I feel that I am getting less, I get out."

Only last year, Eddy Merckx criticised Ewan for a "lack of professionalism and lack of respect" after he withdrew from the Giro midway through Stage 8.

"What Caleb Ewan did bothers me a lot," he told Het Nieuwsblad.

I think his abandonment is a total lack of professionalism and a lack of respect for the Giro and cycling.

"He deserves a sanction, such as withdrawing all his bonuses.

"The former boss of the Tour de France, Felix Levitan, would have told him not to come next year after doing that."

Merckx’s son, Axel, who works as a team manager for Hagens Berman Axeon, also said he believed Ewan was wrong to leave the race when he did.

"The simple fact of giving up without providing real evidence of knee pain is a complete lack of respect for the organisation," he said.

McEwen defends Ewan

Speaking on Eurosport's coverage, which you can watch on discovery+, former sprinter Robbie McEwen said Ewan's strategy was totally justified, as he had used it himself on previous occasions.

McEwen won 12 stages at the Giro in his career, and 12 stages at the Tour de France as well.

"I completely agree," said McEwan when Dan Lloyd said it "made no sense" for Ewan to try and get himself over the final mountains with the Tour de France on the horizon.

"Because I used to do exactly the same thing. I used to go to the Giro with no intention of ever finishing it.

"Just because the race is 21 stages doesn't mean you have to ride them all or attempt to ride yourself into the ground to get through it, especially with something like the Tour de France on the horizon, which is extremely important to the team and the rider.

"And let's face it, as big as any other race is, the Tour de France is the big one."

Stage 1 of this year's edition of the Giro is a gentle ride from Budapest to Visegrad before an enticing uphill finale.

The legendary race does not touch down in Italy until Tuesday, with Hungary handed the Grande Partenza honour in 2022.

