Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) saw off the GC heavyweights in a bruising finish on the menacing Blockhaus on Stage 9 as the Giro d’Italia exploded into life.

The Australian, who wore pink for the final stage of the 2020 edition before being immediately ousted by Tao Geoghegan Hart, edged Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in a thrilling three-way battle, with Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) also impressing before the final sprint to the line.

But it was a terrible day for Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), back at the Giro again after repeatedly failing to secure the overall title, as he slipped off the pace at the start of the climb.

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) came home over 1’40” adrift but showed heart to cling onto the pink jersey heading into the second rest day.

‘Oh my word!’ – Yates' GC hopes at Giro unravel on Blockhaus

