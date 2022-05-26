White jersey holder Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) has withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ad

After the stage, Almeida said: “[It] was really hard and I didn't feel at my normal level on the last climbs. There are three hard days to go and then a TT, so podium is still possible though it won't be easy.”

Giro d'Italia De Bondt denies sprinters to seal stunning Stage 18 win from break 12 HOURS AGO

He crossed the line in 14th place on the stage to drop out of the podium places, with Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) the top three on the road.

Almeida looked extremely fatigued as he climbed off his bike, and reports on Thursday morning said he had tested positive for coronavirus.

That was confirmed by his team, meaning he would not be on the start line for Stage 18.

"Almeida woke up last night from persistent pain in his throat and the test gave a positive result," UAE Team Emirates doctor Michele De Grandi said . "We observe strict rules of prevention and, in addition to sanitizing the environments which the team uses each day (cars, buses, hotel rooms, etc.), we keep the athletes themselves in single rooms in order to limit very close contacts. However, despite these precautions they clearly do not provide 100% shelter as we have seen, “

Mauro Gianetti, UAE Team Principal, said it was a blow as Almeida was in the hunt to fulfil the team goal of securing a podium finish and the best young rider jersey.

“We are obviously deeply upset because Joao and the supporting team were doing an excellent race," Gianetti said. "Our goals were the podium of the Giro and the white jersey as best young rider and we were fighting to win them both.

"It is bad news, but this is the reality we have been living every day for two years.

"We have to accept it and look forward. Now the most important thing is that Joao recovers as soon as possible."

He will now head home for some rest and rehabilitation before resetting for the second half of the season.

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) will take over the white jersey.

---

Watch the Giro d'Italia and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia Stage 18 as it happened - Breakaway holds on as De Bondt takes win 19 HOURS AGO