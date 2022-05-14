Cycling

Mathieu van der Poel attacks alone… with 146km remaining on Stage 8 at Giro d’Italia!

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) decided to light up proceedings on Stage 8 at the Giro d’Italia after attacking with 146km remaining on the tear-up around Napoli. The Dutchman was tipped as the pre-race favourite – but probably not after a madcap one-man mission. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:36, 18 minutes ago