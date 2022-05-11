Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) admits this will be his final Giro d’Italia as he revealed his plans to retire at the end of the season.

The two-time champion has wowed cycling fans with ambitious and punchy moves throughout his career, which have propelled him to seven stage wins at his home Grand Tour.

While he has enjoyed immense success in Italy, his crowning achievement came at the 2014 Tour de France when he won the yellow jersey.

“This is my last Giro d'Italia, I leave cycling at the end of the season,” said Nibali.

“My time has come, and it's normal. Sometimes it seems a bit like that, but decisions come like this, I was waiting for this stage to say it.

“Here I started running, racing in Sicily, Etna, from here it was an escalation.

“I have given so much to cycling and perhaps the time has come to return the time dedicated to two wheels to my family.”

Nibali is one of just seven riders to win all three Grand Tours, having also won La Vuelta in 2010.

The 37-year-old is one of three former winners in the field for this year's Giro, alongside Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma).

The Italian fell off the pace with 7km remaining on Stage 4 on Tuesday, leaking 2:30 to his GC rivals to all but end his pink jersey ambitions. It compounded a miserable day for Astana Qazaqstan, which also saw team-mate Miguel Angel Lopez abandon the race with a hip injury.

