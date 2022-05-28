Robbie McEwen believes that Jai Hindley will not take his eye off the ball at tomorrow’s final Giro d’Italia stage after suffering heartbreak two years ago.

Hindley went into the final stage of the 2020 edition level with Ineos Grenadiers’ Tao Geoghan Hart but it was the Briton who emerged victorious following the decisive time trial finale.

This time it was Ineos’ turn to suffer heartbreak as their main contender going into Saturday’s action with Richard Carapaz, but ultimately he could not handle the intensity of the performance offered up by the general classification leader, and now favourite for the win.

However following Saturday’s penultimate stage in this campaign, the 26-year-old Bora-Hansgrohe rider’s compatriot believes that there is little chance he will blow a lead this time, and will not lose focus.

McEwen told Eurosport’s The Breakaway: “I’m cheering and clapping, and tear in the eye, but you can understand Jai Hindley not willing to smile too much because he went through the heartbreak two years ago of losing on the final day.

“But he went in with no lead, equal time, going into the time trial. Now with a minute 25, it would take an absolute disaster for him to lose the Girio, but he’s aware of that.”

“He’s just going to try and stay concentrated, he doesn’t want that decompression, and then underperform in the time trial, but I bet inside it’s bubbling up.”

