Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) has abandoned the Giro d’Italia with a suspected back injury.

The 2017 champion was 19’08” adrift in the general classification after shipping time in the mountains ahead of Stage 14, with the Dutchman instead focusing on helping his team secure stage victories.

Ad

He spoke coyly to Eurosport about his condition on Wednesday, pausing and looking around before saying: “To be honest, I have some issues with my back so it’s not great.”

Giro d'Italia ‘It’s not great’ – Former champion Dumoulin reveals back injury struggles 18/05/2022 AT 17:38

Dumoulin was making his return to Grand Tour racing after taking a sabbatical in January 2021 to consider his future. He returned to cycling five months later at the Tour de Suisse before taking a brilliant silver at the Tokyo Olympics in the individual time trial.

The 31-year-old shipped time on Mount Etna on Stage 4 as his GC hopes vanished almost immediately in Italy, before he bounced back to propel team-mate Koen Bouwman to victory on Stage 7 from the breakaway.

'Last person I would expect that from!' – Dumoulin pretends to chuck bottle at Lopez

He was one of three former champions in the field along with Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) – but only Carapaz has realistic hopes of winning again in 2022.

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia 'He knows the score!' - Dumoulin pretends to throw bottle at Lopez after clash 17/05/2022 AT 12:39